Man arrested for loanshark harassment after splashing soya sauce on resident's gate in Jurong East

He is also believed to be involved in several other loanshark harassment cases islandwide.

Julia Yeo | October 09, 2020, 04:24 PM

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the police for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

Man suspected of splashing residential unit with soya sauce, leaving debtor's note

The police were alerted to the case at around 2am on Oct. 6, 2020, located at a residential unit along Jurong East Street 24.

A debtor's note was found on the gate of the unit, which had been splashed with soya sauce.

Through police investigations, officers managed to establish the identity of the man and arrested him on Oct. 8, 2020.

The investigations also revealed revealed that the man has likely been involved in several other cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

He will be charged in court on Oct. 10.

If he is found guilty of loanshark harassment as a first time offender, he will be fined no less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000. He will also face mandatory imprisonment of up to five years and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

Police also advised members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist the loansharks in any way.

Members of the public can call the Police at ‘999’ or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

