Man's body pulled out of Marina Reservoir

A man's body was recovered from Marina Reservoir on the morning of Oct. 19.

SCDF received call for water rescue assistance

A photo from The Straits Times shows the body being carried up the steps in a bag by SCDF officers.

According to ST, the man was wearing only shorts when he was pulled out.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF stated that they first received a call for a water rescue assistance at Marina Reservoir near the Promontory.

When SCDF arrived however, there was no sign of the person.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were then deployed to perform an underwater search, and subsequently managed to retrieve a body around two meters from the shore.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police told Mothership that they received a call for assistance as well, along 11 Marina Boulevard at 8:44am.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Google Maps streetview