Back

Man's body pulled out of Marina Reservoir

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Tan | October 19, 2020, 01:08 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

A man's body was recovered from Marina Reservoir on the morning of Oct. 19.

SCDF received call for water rescue assistance

A photo from The Straits Times shows the body being carried up the steps in a bag by SCDF officers.

According to ST, the man was wearing only shorts when he was pulled out.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF stated that they first received a call for a water rescue assistance at Marina Reservoir near the Promontory.

When SCDF arrived however, there was no sign of the person.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were then deployed to perform an underwater search, and subsequently managed to retrieve a body around two meters from the shore.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police told Mothership that they received a call for assistance as well, along 11 Marina Boulevard at 8:44am.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Google Maps streetview

Japan's KitKats have gotten smaller, previous size might have been 'too large' for consumers

Break.

October 19, 2020, 12:05 PM

M'sian model, 23, dies after liposuction at unlicensed beauty salon in Kuala Lumpur

Siew's brother hopes this incident will serve as a warning to all young women out there.

October 19, 2020, 11:54 AM

S$5.5 billion to be distributed among 140,000 employers to subsidise wages from June to August

Wage support.

October 19, 2020, 10:50 AM

Dyson founder reportedly selling S$74m Tanjong Pagar super penthouse at a S$12m loss

The Dysons also have a bungalow at Cluny Road.

October 19, 2020, 10:35 AM

Malaysia hits new record high with 871 new Covid-19 daily cases, 7 more deaths

Resurgence.

October 19, 2020, 04:08 AM

Glass with hot Milo suddenly shatters in front of 5-year-old child while he's stirring it

Unexpected.

October 18, 2020, 11:40 PM

Shi Li Fang Hot Pot offering all-day S$9.90 Set Meals at all S'pore outlets

Worth it.

October 18, 2020, 11:24 PM

Covid-19: 4 new locations visited by confirmed cases, including Parkway Parade & NEX

Two new locally transmitted cases.

October 18, 2020, 11:08 PM

NUS Tembusu College lecturer fired after complaints he had 'behaved inappropriately'

An internal investigation was carried out and Fernando’s conduct was found to have fallen short of the standards of professionalism that the University expects of a teaching staff.

October 18, 2020, 09:46 PM

McDonald's Australia introduces McSpicy, some Australian netizens think it's not spicy enough

McSpicy, or McMild?

October 18, 2020, 08:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.