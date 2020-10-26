Back

Record high of 1,240 new Covid-19 cases in M'sia, over 900 cases in Sabah alone

Second 4-digit daily total reported.

Sulaiman Daud | October 26, 2020, 07:09 PM

Malaysia recorded 1,240 new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 26, the highest-ever number of new cases in a single day.

The previous record was 1,228, which was set just two days ago on Oct. 24.

Before that, the previous high was set on October 18, with 871 cases.

According to Malaysiakinithe bulk of the reported cases came from the Eastern Malaysia state of Sabah, with 927.

The seven reported deaths were also from Sabah.

Malaysia currently has 9,744 "active" cases of Covid-19, with 94 patients in the intensive care unit and 31 intubated patients.

Surge in Sabah

On Oct. 25, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the government has ensured that there are sufficient beds and medical supplies in Sabah to deal with the recent spike.

Nine hospitals and 31 quarantine centres have been built in the state to help tackle the crisis, reported the Malay Mail.

"This third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is very difficult to deal with, but we are more prepared to deal with it as compared to the beginning of the pandemic in March and April," said Noor Hisham.

Top image from Noor Hisham Abdullah's Facebook page.

