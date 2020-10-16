Back

M'sian police launch manhunt for suspect who reportedly escaped by climbing over wall

Man on the run.

Sulaiman Daud | October 16, 2020, 05:05 PM

Malaysian police officers are on the hunt for a suspect who inexplicably managed to escape from the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

On Oct. 16, the Malaysian police released a photo of the suspect, along with other details.

According to Malaysiakinithe suspect Goh Leong Yeong was released on bail by the MACC on Oct. 11, and he was supposed to be handed over to the police for a separate investigation.

However, despite police officers waiting for him outside the MACC building, Goh managed to escape, supposedly by climbing over the wall of the compound.

According to Malay Mailquoting Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed, Goh was released on bail by MACC for his alleged involvement in the Macau scam.

On Oct. 8, it was reported that the MACC busted the syndicate which had allegedly bilked their victims of millions of ringgit.

In addition, he is also wanted in relation to three cases involving gambling.

Top image from Malaysia Police Twitter and Google Maps.

