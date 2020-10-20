Grandparents brave long bus & plane journey across M'sia to reunite grandkids with family in S'pore

Some elderly folks in Malaysia have braved a long and sometimes complex journey across the country just so their grandkids may see their parents, who residing in Singapore.

In a Facebook post by Malaysian politician Liow Cai Tung, who is the DAP's State Assemblywoman for Johor Jaya, she detailed how she has helped some people cross the border over to Singapore.

Liow said that there were some grandparents who had to take a bus and plane just to get to Johor Bahru.

One of them involved a grandmother who had accompanied her grandkid on a bus from Ipoh to Kuala Lumpur, and then hopping on a flight in to Johor before crossing the Johor-Singapore land border, according to Liow.

After passing the grandkid to her daughter, the grandmother took a night bus to head back to Ipoh alone.

Previously, travelling from Johor to Singapore was fraught with traffic jams and long queues.

Today, however, Liow pointed out that these families are presented with a new set of challenges -- navigating complex administrative paperwork in applying for a travel pass.

"We need to face a different set of challenges, but seeing the smiles on the parents' and kids' faces, we think it's worth it," she said.

This is not the first time she has helped Malaysian children reunite with their parents in Singapore.

Her full Facebook post here:

Movement restrictions in Malaysia

Following a surge in coronavirus cases, Malaysia has announced even more movement restrictions in some of its states.

For instance, the Malaysian government has reimposed the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the states of Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah.

There will also be restrictions imposed on activities such as playing sports and attending schools, from Oct. 14 to 27.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Liow Cai Tung