Malaysia reports 862 new Covid-19 cases, fourth day in a row over 800 daily count

Malaysia reported 862 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, Oct. 20, taking the total number of cases in the country to 22,225.

It is the fourth day in a row that the daily count has gone above 800.

Three new deaths were also reported, all in Sabah, bringing the death toll in Malaysia to 193, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Noor Hisham also said there were 7,681 active cases with infectivity potential.

There were also 634 recoveries recorded on Tuesday.

A total of 14,351 people have recovered, or 64.6 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“The number of cases recovered in Sabah is 433, Kedah (109 cases), Selangor (77 cases), Federal Territory of Labuan (10 cases), Negeri Sembilan (two cases), Johor (one case), Pahang (one case) and Terengganu (one case)," Noor Hisham said.

2 imported cases

Two of the 862 new cases were imported.

One was a Malaysian who returned from Egypt, and the other a non-citizen from Indonesia.

860 local transmissions

The remaining 860 cases were local transmissions.

Four of the cases had returned from Sabah.

This brings the total number of cases with a travel history to the state to 452 since Sep. 20.

Sabah the highest number of Covid-19 cases

Noor Hisham said Sabah continues to record the highest number of cases, with 673 in total.

This was due to more laboratory tests being conducted in the state, but is a result of more infections in the state.

Other cases across multiple states

Selangor reported 132 new cases, followed by 17 in Kedah, nine in Perak, eight in Penang, six in Labuan, six in Negeri Sembilan, six in Kuala Lumpur, and one case each in Putrajaya, Johor and Kelantan.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 235 were from the Kepayan Prison and Tembok clusters, said Noor Hisham.

All of the cases were isolated and did not affect the community at large.

So far, 95 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 29 in need of respiratory assistance.

