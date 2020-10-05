Back

M'sian PM Muhyiddin & cabinet in quarantine after Covid-19 meeting, minister tested positive

Muhyiddin had chaired the meeting that was attended by the infected minister.

Kayla Wong | October 05, 2020, 06:03 PM

All cabinet members in Malaysia who came into close contact with a Covid-19 infected individual during a special meeting to discuss Covid-19 were placed under a 14-day quarantine, according to Malaysia's health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Infected minister attended meeting chaired by Muhyiddin

Noor Hisham announced that the infected individual had attended a special meeting on Covid-19 in the Prime Minister's Department on Oct. 3, but had not experienced any symptoms at that time.

The meeting was chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who later announced in a statement on the same day that he will be quarantined for 14 days as well.

The person in question has since been hospitalised for isolation and treatment. 

However, the statement did not explicitly identify the person.

Religious affairs minister announces positive test for Covid-19

Religious affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri revealed minutes after the official announcement by the Ministry of Health that he had tested positive for Covid-19. 

He urged all those who had attended events between Sep. 24 and Oct. 4 to get tested for Covid-19 immediately.

The Star reported that Zulkifli had attended the Oct. 3 meeting.

All involved in meeting tested for Covid-19

All cabinet members who attended the meeting were also tested for Covid-19.

In addition, those identified as close contacts with the infected person were placed on a 14-day quarantine at home, known as the Home Surveillance Order.

On the other hand, cabinet members who attended the meeting but did not come into close contact with the infected person were required to monitor their health at home every day for 14 days.

They are advised to seek immediate treatment if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms.

Top image via Muhyiddin Yassin/Facebook

