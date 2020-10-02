Back

Malaysia reports 287 Covid-19 cases on Oct. 2, highest daily increase

Highest surge in a day since the start of the pandemic.

Syahindah Ishak | October 02, 2020, 06:46 PM

Malaysia has reported 287 new Covid-19 cases today (Oct. 2).

The announcement was made by Malaysian health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference on the same day.

Highest in a single day

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a day for Malaysia ever since the pandemic started.

Previously, the biggest daily jump for Malaysia was on June 4, with 277 cases.

All of the cases today are locally transmitted. There are no imported cases.

The total number of cases in the country is now 11,771.

136 deaths in total

Kedah recorded the highest number of cases with 129 infections, followed by Sabah with 113, and Selangor with 31.

And as of Oct. 2, the country has a total of 136 deaths.

22 cases in ICU

There are currently 1,540 active cases, with 22 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Four of them require respiratory assistance.

Hisham also announced that 81 cases have recovered from the virus today, bringing the total number of those discharged to 10,095.

Two new clusters

Two new clusters were reported today in Malaysia.

They are:

  1. Seri Setia cluster in Selangor and KL

  2. Seri Anggerik in Hulu Selangor Distric

Top image from Noor Hisham Abdullah/Twitter.

