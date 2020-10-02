Malaysia reports 287 Covid-19 cases on Oct. 2, highest daily increase

Malaysia has reported 287 new Covid-19 cases today (Oct. 2).

The announcement was made by Malaysian health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference on the same day.

Highest in a single day

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a day for Malaysia ever since the pandemic started.

Previously, the biggest daily jump for Malaysia was on June 4, with 277 cases.

All of the cases today are locally transmitted. There are no imported cases.

The total number of cases in the country is now 11,771.

136 deaths in total

Kedah recorded the highest number of cases with 129 infections, followed by Sabah with 113, and Selangor with 31.

And as of Oct. 2, the country has a total of 136 deaths.

Terkini. 2 Okt. Kes baharu #COVID19 hari ini paling tinggi dalam sejarah iaitu 287 dan semua kes tempatan.



Tertinggi, Kedah (129), Sabah (113), Selangor (31).



Dua kluster baharu di Selangor, Seri Anggerik (Hulu Selangor) dan Seri Setia (Gombak).



Tiada kematian. — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) October 2, 2020

22 cases in ICU

There are currently 1,540 active cases, with 22 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Four of them require respiratory assistance.

Terkini #COVID19Malaysia 2 Okt 2020

Kes sembuh=81

Jumlah kes sembuh= 10,095 kes

Kes positif= 287

(kes import=0, kes tempatan=287)

Jumlah positif= 11,771 kes

Kes kematian= 0

Jumlah kes kematian= 136

Kes dirawat di ICU=22 kes

Bantuan Alat Pernafasan=4 kes pic.twitter.com/cWQSwjSEu1 — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) October 2, 2020

Hisham also announced that 81 cases have recovered from the virus today, bringing the total number of those discharged to 10,095.

Two new clusters

Two new clusters were reported today in Malaysia.

They are:

Seri Setia cluster in Selangor and KL Seri Anggerik in Hulu Selangor Distric

Kluster terbaharu. Kluster Seri Setia di Selangor dan KL. Kes indeks pernah ke Sempornadan positif 27 Sept. Hasil saringan 3 lagi kontak rapat positif, 5 menunggu keputusan. — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) October 2, 2020

Kluster baharu. Kluster Seri Anggerik di Hulu Selangor. Kes indeks pernah ke Sabah. Hasil saringan kontak rapat, 14 kes positif, 38 menunggu keputusan. — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) October 2, 2020

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Noor Hisham Abdullah/Twitter.