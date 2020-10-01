3 major issues this GE2020: Jobs situation, cost of living & need for different views in Parliament

The Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) shared the results of a survey it had conducted after the July 10 general election in Singapore.

The survey results were released on Oct. 1, 2020 -- close to three months after Polling Day on July 10.

A sample of 4,027 voting-age Singaporeans were polled.

3 major issues this GE2020

The jobs situation, cost of living and the need for different views in Parliament emerged as the three major issues this General Election 2020.

These three areas saw the sharpest spike in "very important" ratings compared with 2015.

Different groups, different priorities

There was a difference in views on what was important between those who are younger and higher up on the socio-economic scale, and those who are older and in the lower rungs.

Jobs and cost of living were a focus for those aged 30 to 54 in low- to middle-income households.

On the other hand, greater political diversity appealed more to younger voters aged 21 to 29 holding PMET jobs.

But both issues are not mutually exclusive, the researchers said.

This means people can be concerned about more than one area at the same time, with one set of views influencing another.

Example

Respondents in the low- to middle-income band felt that their sense of security was challenged as a result of the jobs situation arising from the pandemic.

Some may have responded that they support checks and balances and diverse voices in Parliament due to these bread and butter issues.

They would not have been thinking about political diversity when they had checks and balances in mind.

Top 15 issues: Need for good and efficient govt

Respondents cited the "need for good and efficient government" as the top priority on a list of 15 issues.

This result is the same as with previous surveys.

This has been a top concern since 2006.

Among PMETs and those with diplomas or university education, this was top of mind.

New concern: Govt's handling of Covid-19

A new item to make it onto this year's list and feature as the top three issues was the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost nine out of 10 voters surveyed said it was "important" or "very important".

And this issue is causing most anxiety among those likely to be most adversely affected by it as a result of the unstable jobs situation.

Respondents who felt this issue was particularly important included those born before 1965, those from low- and low-middle income groups, and those with secondary education or below.

However, it is very certainly the case that this issue will be a "non-issue" in the next election, according to Lam Peng Er, a political scientist and senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute, who discussed the survey findings.

