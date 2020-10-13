Police investigating letterboxes in Redhill forcibly pried open

A number of letterboxes in the Redhill area have been pried open, and vandalised with scratches, dents and other signs of tampering found on them.

According to SingPost, all mail within the tampered letterboxes were secured by their staff, and will be personally delivered to the doorstep of affected residents.

Letterboxes at nine blocks affected

SingPost was made aware on Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, of a number of letterboxes that have been tampered with, and immediately dispatched an emergency response crew.

Letterboxes at the following blocks had been forcibly pried open:

Blocks 55, 56, 57, 58 and 59, Lengkok Bahru Blocks 71 and 72, Redhill Road Blocks 89 and 90, Redhill Close

The crew found that the doors of some letterboxes were left ajar, but the masterdoors of all nine letterbox nests were locked and secure.

Based on internal checks, SingPost confirmed that the likely acts of vandalism and theft might have taken place after their postman left the area at 1pm, on Oct. 12.

SingPost is currently in contact with the Singapore Police Force (SPF), and will be assisting them in their investigation.

It also encouraged residents who spot suspicious persons loitering in the vicinity to contact the police immediately.

Top image via SingPost.