F&N Magnolia launches lactose-free milk in S'pore at S$4.50

For a 946ml pack.

Mandy How | October 13, 2020, 03:44 PM

Those who have to plan their milk tea consumption around toilet trips might want to check out F&N's new offering.

The F&N Magnolia PLUS Lactose Free Milk has launched in Singapore on Oct. 13, at S$4.50 for a 946ml pack.

Photo via F&N Foods

The product is available at most supermarkets, hypermarkets, and participating retail outlets.

Lactose intolerance often results in bloating, abdominal cramps, or nausea — symptoms that the lactose-free milk aims to eliminate.

The fresh milk is fortified with vitamin D3, and also contains vitamins B2 and B12.

A quick glance at its nutritional information and ingredients list:

Top photo via F&N Foods

