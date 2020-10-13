F&N Magnolia launches lactose-free milk in S'pore at S$4.50

Those who have to plan their milk tea consumption around toilet trips might want to check out F&N's new offering.

The F&N Magnolia PLUS Lactose Free Milk has launched in Singapore on Oct. 13, at S$4.50 for a 946ml pack.

The product is available at most supermarkets, hypermarkets, and participating retail outlets.

Lactose intolerance often results in bloating, abdominal cramps, or nausea — symptoms that the lactose-free milk aims to eliminate.

The fresh milk is fortified with vitamin D3, and also contains vitamins B2 and B12.

A quick glance at its nutritional information and ingredients list:

Top photo via F&N Foods