F&N Magnolia launches lactose-free milk in S'pore at S$4.50

Those who have to plan their milk tea consumption around toilet trips might want to check out F&N's new offering.
The F&N Magnolia PLUS Lactose Free Milk has launched in Singapore on Oct. 13, at S$4.50 for a 946ml pack.
The product is available at most supermarkets, hypermarkets, and participating retail outlets.
Lactose intolerance often results in bloating, abdominal cramps, or nausea — symptoms that the lactose-free milk aims to eliminate.
The fresh milk is fortified with vitamin D3, and also contains vitamins B2 and B12.
A quick glance at its nutritional information and ingredients list:
Top photo via F&N Foods
