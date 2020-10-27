Back

MacRitchie Reservoir is incredibly scenic & has irreplaceable biodiversity

MacRitchie is one great example of how a balance can be struck between human and wildlife needs.

Ashley Tan | October 27, 2020, 05:35 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Take a look at one Russell Low's photos of MacRitchie Reservoir and you might be hard pressed to believe that they were actually shot in Singapore.

Gorgeous shots of MacRitchie Reservoir at late afternoon

Low's photos, which were taken during two separate trips to the nature reserve, depict the tropical forest in a completely different light.

He revealed in a post on Nature Society Singapore that the photos were taken between 5pm and 6pm.

Photo from Russell Low / FB

Photo from Russell Low / FB

Photo from Russell Low / FB

The waters of the reservoir are also an astoundingly bright turquoise colour.

Photo from Russell Low / FB

Despite the colour though, the water still appears to be rather clear in certain parts, with the flora visible beneath.

Photo from Russell Low / FB

Photo from Russell Low / FB

One of the reasons for blue-green waters could be the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.

Such algae blooms typically occur in warm, slow-moving waters with an abundance of nutrients for the algae to feed on.

These might even be harmful to local aquatic biodiversity as they cloud the waters and block sunlight from aquatic plants in the waters' depths.

Macaques on the boardwalks

Low shared that the photos were shot along the Prunus and Petai Boardwalks.

And of course, no trip to MacRitchie is complete without sightings of its most common resident.

Photo from Russell Low / FB

Photo from Russell Low / FB

Irreplaceable biodiversity

Located adjacent to the nature reserves, this oldest reservoir in Singapore is part of a greater nature site that is home to various flora and fauna.

https://www.facebook.com/BESDrongos/photos/2235089533421455

Low also said that he even spotted a Lesser Mousedeer — a common but less commonly sighted native species — during his trip, but did not manage to snap a photo of it.

That said, there are other lucky visitors who caught a glimpse of this shy resident in the forest by MacRitchie Reservoir.

Here's one:

What makes MacRitchie home to various species of wildlife is its diverse micro-habitats.

As you can see from this map, there are five different micro-habitats.

via Love Our MacRitchie Forest website.

Right at the end of the reservoir, there is a wetland marsh where you might get to see the Blue-eared Kingfisher.

In the forests, there are live animals like the colugo and the Raffles' banded langurs as well.

Here's a colugo which you can spot on trees along the boardwalks — be warned though, that they are pretty good at camouflaging.

You can also find interesting feathered friends like the Greater racket-tailed drongos:
And if you hear the classic "wee woo wee" call, that would be this fellow here, the Abbot's babbler.

Photo by Toddy Cats via Love Our MacRitchie Forest.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Russell Low / FB

Kazakhstan embraces Borat’s ‘Very nice’ catchphrase as official tourism slogan

If you cannot beat them, join them.

October 27, 2020, 04:53 PM

Smallest baby ever born at NUH weighed 354g, could not be held by mum for 3 months

Stories of Us: Born after only 23 weeks and 6 days of gestation, baby Zaiya had only a 20 per cent chance of survival. Today, seven months later, she is happy and healthy.

October 27, 2020, 04:07 PM

Ex-Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min joins car rental company as senior advisor

The company said Lam brings a 'wealth of experience and deep understanding of Singapore’s transport sector'.

October 27, 2020, 04:07 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 27, 1 case in the community

Latest update.

October 27, 2020, 03:49 PM

All candidates for PSLE & GCE-level exams can view results online: MOE

Eligible students can use SingPass to view their results.

October 27, 2020, 03:46 PM

JJ Lin holding livestream concert for new album on Oct. 30, 2020, 8pm

New songs!

October 27, 2020, 03:36 PM

I'm 36 years old with no HDB flat, but I'm writing my will now

Life goes on for everyone else when you are dead.

October 27, 2020, 03:25 PM

S'pore rescue group finds over 40 cats in pest-infested home, including newborns & dead cats

The group is also appealing for donations for these rescued cats.

October 27, 2020, 02:50 PM

Tunglok Teahouse launches à la carte dimsum dinner buffet with 41 items on menu from S$26.80++

Looks good.

October 27, 2020, 02:39 PM

Tampering with TraceTogether token could lead to jail time

Singapore is not just a fine country.

October 27, 2020, 02:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.