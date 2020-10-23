Los Amigos in Boat Quay made to shut again for flouting Covid-19 safe management measures

A restaurant in Boat Quay serving Mexican fare has been ordered to close for the second time.

It was told to close for 20 days, from Oct. 21 to Nov. 10.

This was after it repeatedly breached Covid-19 safe management measures, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said on Friday, Oct. 23.

Los Amigos had on Oct. 10 allowed a group of eight customers to gather, and also permitted diners from different groups to sit or stand less than a metre apart.

The restaurant was previously fined and told to close for 10 days in July.

“Despite this, we continue to observe repeated, multiple breaches of safe management measures. The operator has been informed that this is unacceptable,” said URA.

Others fined

URA also fined another three food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets in the Boat Quay area for flouting Covid-19 rules.

Forum Seafood Village Restaurant and Xiang Signature each admitted a group of more than five diners and were fined S$1,000.

Kanpai 789 was fined S$2,000 for repeat offences.

Thirteen individual “errant patrons” were also fined S$300 each.

URA urged patrons to be socially responsible and observe the Covid-19 rules.

Patrons are to leave their masks on before their food or drink is served and put them on after finishing their meal.

Outlets must also limit each table or group to a maximum of five people, with at least 1m spacing between tables.

“We will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and operators that do not comply,” it added.

