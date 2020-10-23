Back

Los Amigos in Boat Quay made to shut again for flouting Covid-19 safe management measures

20 days this time.

Belmont Lay | October 23, 2020, 01:13 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A restaurant in Boat Quay serving Mexican fare has been ordered to close for the second time.

It was told to close for 20 days, from Oct. 21 to Nov. 10.

This was after it repeatedly breached Covid-19 safe management measures, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said on Friday, Oct. 23.

Los Amigos had on Oct. 10 allowed a group of eight customers to gather, and also permitted diners from different groups to sit or stand less than a metre apart.

The restaurant was previously fined and told to close for 10 days in July. 

“Despite this, we continue to observe repeated, multiple breaches of safe management measures. The operator has been informed that this is unacceptable,” said URA.

Others fined

URA also fined another three food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets in the Boat Quay area for flouting Covid-19 rules. 

Forum Seafood Village Restaurant and Xiang Signature each admitted a group of more than five diners and were fined S$1,000.

Kanpai 789 was fined S$2,000 for repeat offences.

Thirteen individual “errant patrons” were also fined S$300 each.

URA urged patrons to be socially responsible and observe the Covid-19 rules.

Patrons are to leave their masks on before their food or drink is served and put them on after finishing their meal.

Outlets must also limit each table or group to a maximum of five people, with at least 1m spacing between tables.

“We will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and operators that do not comply,” it added.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Second & final Trump-Biden debate less chaotic & more boring

Both candidates did not offer much insight into their foreign policy plans.

October 23, 2020, 04:45 PM

Newly-opened Yishun store selling Nutella Tutu Kueh & Matcha Muah Chee from S$2.50

Drool.

October 23, 2020, 04:27 PM

PSP says Straits Times report that it opposes minimum wage is untrue & a 'misleading interpretation'

The PSP is in favour of a fair minimum living wage.

October 23, 2020, 04:21 PM

Golfer tests positive for Covid-19 in Japan after visiting SICC on 7 different days

The club said that close contacts would have been notified by the authorities.

October 23, 2020, 04:09 PM

10 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Oct. 23, all imported

As of 12pm.

October 23, 2020, 03:43 PM

Westgate's new supermarket has Ippudo ramen kits, sake bar & in-store F&B shops like Windowsill Pies & Beverly Hills Cheesecake

Food galore.

October 23, 2020, 02:35 PM

Muji café at Jewel Changi Airport closing on Oct. 25, 2020

The retail store is not affected.

October 23, 2020, 02:09 PM

AWARE questions why NUS lodged police report against ex-lecturer when students did not want to

The NGO explained that there are many reasons for why assault survivors may opt not to file police reports

October 23, 2020, 01:23 PM

Essential business & official travel between S'pore & Germany to resume

This is Singapore's first RGL agreement with a country outside of Asia.

October 23, 2020, 01:20 PM

1MDB saga: Goldman Sachs S'pore to pay S$165.7 million to S'pore govt

Continuing from the 'Billion Dollar Whale' story.

October 23, 2020, 12:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.