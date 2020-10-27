S’pore police arrest 3 women for suspected involvement in online live sales of fake branded goods

The police have arrested three women, aged between 23 and 57, for their suspected involvement in online sales of counterfeit goods.

On October 26, 2020, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted simultaneous raids at various locations island-wide, resulting in the arrests.

During the operation, more than 690 pieces of trademark-infringing goods comprising handbags, apparel, footwear and accessories with an estimated street value of more than S$24,000 were seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the women had allegedly procured the counterfeit goods from foreign sources and had offered them for sale through social media.

Here is where the live sales took place:

Investigations against the women are ongoing.

The offence of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks carries a fine of up to S$100,000, or an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, or both.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Image from police