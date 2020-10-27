Back

S’pore police arrest 3 women for suspected involvement in online live sales of fake branded goods

Live sale.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 27, 2020, 08:23 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

The police have arrested three women, aged between 23 and 57, for their suspected involvement in online sales of counterfeit goods.

On October 26, 2020, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted simultaneous raids at various locations island-wide, resulting in the arrests.

During the operation, more than 690 pieces of trademark-infringing goods comprising handbags, apparel, footwear and accessories with an estimated street value of more than S$24,000 were seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the women had allegedly procured the counterfeit goods from foreign sources and had offered them for sale through social media.

Here is where the live sales took place:

Investigations against the women are ongoing.

The offence of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks carries a fine of up to S$100,000, or an imprisonment term which may extend to five years, or both.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Image from police

Some S$12,000 raised for girl, 8, in coma after Woodlands van-Audi collision

The donations would be stopped soon to prevent scammers from taking advantage of it.

October 28, 2020, 12:19 PM

Zouk cinema club starts Oct. 30, priced at S$75++ for table of 2 including drinks

No hitting on guests at other tables, thanks to Covid-19.

October 28, 2020, 12:01 PM

Zaobao reporter shows hawkers old screen shots as proof of cashless payment, 'gets away with it' mostly

A social experiment.

October 28, 2020, 11:27 AM

Teen, 18, finds silly loophole in ComfortDelGro app, books S$2,600 worth of taxi rides for S$0

Too smart.

October 28, 2020, 03:59 AM

S'porean woman in Bangkok professes her support for Thai King during public rally

She said it is the Thai king's "destiny" to be king, and that it is "sinful" to go against him.

October 28, 2020, 01:46 AM

UK records 22,885 new Covid-19 cases & 367 deaths, highest daily fatality count since May 2020

A grim situation.

October 28, 2020, 01:46 AM

Najib asked UMNO to support Anwar, but party backs Muhyiddin as PM

A ceasefire appears to have been reached.

October 28, 2020, 01:29 AM

Sengkang Town Council to manage estates in Sengkang from Oct. 28, 2020

Handover from Pasir-Ris Punggol Town Council and Ang Mo Kio Town Council has completed.

October 28, 2020, 12:12 AM

Raffles City cafe & Bugis Junction Toast Box among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There is one unlinked case in the community.

October 27, 2020, 11:39 PM

Does the US election matter to S'pore? Why should we care?

What the world's superpower does is relevant to many countries.

October 27, 2020, 10:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.