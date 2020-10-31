Le Méridien S'pore at Sentosa to cease operations, will be taken over by Far East Organisation

The Le Meridien Singapore at Sentosa has announced that they will cease operations with effect from Oct. 31, 11:59 pm.

Undergoing rebranding

They will also no longer be affiliated with Marriot International, the hotel group that owns them.

This announcement was posted on their official Facebook page, on the morning of Oct. 31.

In their Facebook post, the hotel also thanked guests, business partners, and associates for their support, adding that it was a "true pleasure welcoming you all to the compelling destination of Sentosa Island".

Mothership.sg understands that the ownership of the hotel is being transferred.

A Business Times report said that the Far East Organization was in talks to buy the hotel in 2018.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Far East Organisation has since bought it over in mid-2019; the real-estate developer also told the paper that the hotel will be renovated, before reopening in mid-2021 with a new look.

Hotel with views of the Merlion

Located in Sentosa, it provided easy access for guests to key attractions in Sentosa, and several rooms and places around the resort offered picturesque views of the Sentosa Merlion.

The hotel has 191 rooms and suites, with their Japanese-inspired Onsen Suite one of the popular options for guests to stay in.

It was one of the hotels featured within the official Sentosa Island that was set up in the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing.

Top image via Le Méridien Singapore, Sentosa's Facebook page