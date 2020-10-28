Back

Local TV series Last Madame, starring Joanne Peh as brothel owner, wins Best Asian Drama at Korean event

Good news.

Siti Hawa | October 28, 2020, 02:39 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Last Madame, starring Joanne Peh as a brothel owner, has emerged as a winner in the recent Asia Contents Award.

The competition was held under the Busan International Film Festival.

Best Asian Drama

The local, 12-episode TV series won the Best Asian Drama category at the Asia Contents Award (ACA).

Last Madame and South Korean drama When the Camellia Blooms shared the award.

Peh took to Instagram to announce the news and express her gratitude:

"Good news! We won we won — Last Madame is Best Asian Drama at Asia Contents Awards!! It’s been a year and I’m most grateful for having met and worked with the wonderful cast and dedicated crew of Last Madame. Congratulations @ochrepictures, thank you for bringing all of us together."

She also shared some photos:

Photo by @joannepeh on Instagram

Photo by @joannepeh on Instagram

Photo by @joannepeh on Instagram

Photo by @joannepeh on Instagram

View the original post here.

Nominees

Here were the other nominees for Best Asian Drama:

  • Kingdom S2

  • Crash Landing on You 

  • Hyena

  • The Bad Kids

  • Someday or One Day

Last Madame 

You can watch Last Madame here.

Related articles:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via @joannepeh on Instagram

Halloween 2020: 9 less well-travelled, slightly spooky places in S'pore

Another side to urban Singapore.

October 28, 2020, 02:38 PM

S'pore using iris & facial scans, doing away with fingerprint scans for immigration clearance

Towards a passport-less clearance.

October 28, 2020, 01:00 PM

Best laksa in the world at National Kitchen by Violet Oon in S'pore: TasteAtlas

Do you agree?

October 28, 2020, 12:41 PM

Trump walks out of interview after questioned on his tweets & name-calling

Trump called the interviewer "negative" and later accused her of "bias, hatred and rudeness".

October 28, 2020, 12:35 PM

Some S$12,000 raised for girl, 8, in coma after Woodlands van-Audi collision

The donations would be stopped soon to prevent scammers from taking advantage of it.

October 28, 2020, 12:19 PM

Zouk cinema club starts Oct. 30, priced at S$75++ for table of 2 including drinks

No hitting on guests at other tables, thanks to Covid-19.

October 28, 2020, 12:01 PM

Zaobao reporter shows hawkers old screen shots as proof of cashless payment, 'gets away with it' mostly

A social experiment.

October 28, 2020, 11:27 AM

Teen, 18, finds silly loophole in ComfortDelGro app, books S$2,600 worth of taxi rides for S$0

Too smart.

October 28, 2020, 03:59 AM

S'porean woman in Bangkok professes her support for Thai King during public rally

She said it is the Thai king's "destiny" to be king, and that it is "sinful" to go against him.

October 28, 2020, 01:46 AM

UK records 22,885 new Covid-19 cases & 367 deaths, highest daily fatality count since May 2020

A grim situation.

October 28, 2020, 01:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.