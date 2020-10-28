Local TV series Last Madame, starring Joanne Peh as brothel owner, wins Best Asian Drama at Korean event

Last Madame, starring Joanne Peh as a brothel owner, has emerged as a winner in the recent Asia Contents Award.
The competition was held under the Busan International Film Festival.
Best Asian Drama
The local, 12-episode TV series won the Best Asian Drama category at the Asia Contents Award (ACA).
Last Madame and South Korean drama When the Camellia Blooms shared the award.
Peh took to Instagram to announce the news and express her gratitude:
"Good news! We won we won — Last Madame is Best Asian Drama at Asia Contents Awards!! It’s been a year and I’m most grateful for having met and worked with the wonderful cast and dedicated crew of Last Madame. Congratulations @ochrepictures, thank you for bringing all of us together."
She also shared some photos:
View the original post here.
Nominees
Here were the other nominees for Best Asian Drama:
- Kingdom S2
- Crash Landing on You
- Hyena
- The Bad Kids
- Someday or One Day
Last Madame
You can watch Last Madame here.
Related articles:
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photos via @joannepeh on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.