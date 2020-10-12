Private lab in S'pore accidentally disposes of 233 Covid-19 swab samples due to SOP lapse

A private medical laboratory accidentally disposed of 233 Covid-19 swab samples before they were tested, due to a lapse in standard operating procedure (SOP), according to a report by The Straits Times.

As of Sunday, the 87 affected clinics have been informed of the incident. 102 patients have been retested.

According to ST, the results for these patients have turned out negative.

MOH is currently investigating the matter

The incident, which occurred at Quest Laboratories on Oct. 7, was discovered two days later when clinics began contacting the lab to ask about the test results for these patients.

The batch of samples was collected under the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s Swab-and-Send-Home (Sash) programme, where eligible patients are given a swab test, and then sent home to wait for their test results.

MOH is currently working with the lab and the clinics involved to contact the affected patients, in order to arrange for them to be re-swabbed as soon as possible.

It also said that it takes a serious view of the incident, and is currently investigating the matter.

ST reported that MOH will work with the lab to put in place corrective and preventive measures, in order to ensure such lapses do not happen again.

Quest laboratories also said that the re-tested samples will be given priority, in order to ensure that affected patients receive their test results without further delay.

Two lapses of SOP

According to ST, Quest Laboratories found two compliance lapses in its SOPs involving the handling and disposal of specimens.

The first lapse relates to the handover of specimens from an in-house courier, who handed over the untested samples to the lab, while laboratory staff were disposing of old specimens.

The second lapse involved the laboratory staff, who were disposing of specimens in the specimen reception area, which lead to the erroneous disposal of the untested samples.

According to a spokesman for Quest Laboratories, they said in-house courier will receive disciplinary action.

All relevant employees have also been notified of the specific issues that led to the incident and the repercussions.

Ginny Foo, Quest Laboratories CEO, also told ST they "deeply regret" this failure of their systems and the inconvenience this has caused.

Top image via MOH/FB.