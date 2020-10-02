Korean sandwich chain Isaac Toast closes last S'pore outlet, looking for 'suitable location'

Korean toast sandwich speciality chain Isaac Toast has closed its Plaza Singapura outlet on Sep. 28.
That was the last outlet in Singapore.In a Facebook post on Sep. 29, Isaac Toast shared that this isn't goodbye, however.
According to the post, the sandwich chain will be back once it finds a "suitable location".
Meanwhile, their sandwiches are still available for purchase on GrabFood via GrabKitchen - Hillview.
They also had another outlet at Waterway Point, which recently closed on Aug. 25.
Since July 2018
Isaac Toast arrived in Singapore in July 2018.
Its sandwiches typically include eggs and thick cuts of chicken or beef.
View this post on Instagram
Today’s messy brunch! Bulgabi MVP toast from @isaactoastsingapore! Currently on a 1-for-1 promo, this cost half of $6.50! Whilst it’s kinda messy after the drive home, the toast was very saucy and was quite enjoyable with its assorted filling of galbi patty and nicely panfried egg omelette patty. It’s a nice change for brunch! 👍🏼
View this post on Instagram
Bacon Best 🥓 🧀 🍞 🍳 | SGD4.9 ⭐️ 4/5😋 • • • • • #food #foodie #foodies #foodsg #sgfood #sgfoodie #sgfoodies #sgeat #sgeats #foodporn #instafood #foodstagram #foodporn #foodphoto #foodphotos #foodphotography #foodlover #foodblog #foodblogger #brunch #breakfast #toast #isaactoast #koreantoast #eggs #bread #bacon #cheese #tagsforlikes #thebigfatcheeks
In its initial days, the kiosks saw snaking queues, which dwindled as the months went by.
Top image from @thebigfat.cheeks and Isaac Toast on Facebook.
