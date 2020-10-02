Korean sandwich chain Isaac Toast closes last S'pore outlet, looking for 'suitable location'

Korean toast sandwich speciality chain Isaac Toast has closed its Plaza Singapura outlet on Sep. 28.

That was the last outlet in Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 29, Isaac Toast shared that this isn't goodbye, however.

According to the post, the sandwich chain will be back once it finds a "suitable location".

Meanwhile, their sandwiches are still available for purchase on GrabFood via GrabKitchen - Hillview.

They also had another outlet at Waterway Point, which recently closed on Aug. 25.

Since July 2018

Isaac Toast arrived in Singapore in July 2018.

Its sandwiches typically include eggs and thick cuts of chicken or beef.

In its initial days, the kiosks saw snaking queues, which dwindled as the months went by.

