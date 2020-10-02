Back

Korean sandwich chain Isaac Toast closes last S'pore outlet, looking for 'suitable location'

Still available via GrabFood.

Fasiha Nazren | October 02, 2020, 04:16 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Korean toast sandwich speciality chain Isaac Toast has closed its Plaza Singapura outlet on Sep. 28.

That was the last outlet in Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 29, Isaac Toast shared that this isn't goodbye, however.

According to the post, the sandwich chain will be back once it finds a "suitable location".

Meanwhile, their sandwiches are still available for purchase on GrabFood via GrabKitchen - Hillview.

They also had another outlet at Waterway Point, which recently closed on Aug. 25.

Since July 2018

Isaac Toast arrived in Singapore in July 2018.

Its sandwiches typically include eggs and thick cuts of chicken or beef.

View this post on Instagram

Today’s messy brunch! Bulgabi MVP toast from @isaactoastsingapore! Currently on a 1-for-1 promo, this cost half of $6.50! Whilst it’s kinda messy after the drive home, the toast was very saucy and was quite enjoyable with its assorted filling of galbi patty and nicely panfried egg omelette patty. It’s a nice change for brunch! 👍🏼

A post shared by This Is Why I’m Fat And Broke (@piggylovesdesserts) on

View this post on Instagram

Bacon Best 🥓 🧀 🍞 🍳 | SGD4.9 ⭐️ 4/5😋 • • • • • #food #foodie #foodies #foodsg #sgfood #sgfoodie #sgfoodies #sgeat #sgeats #foodporn #instafood #foodstagram #foodporn #foodphoto #foodphotos #foodphotography #foodlover #foodblog #foodblogger #brunch #breakfast #toast #isaactoast #koreantoast #eggs #bread #bacon #cheese #tagsforlikes #thebigfatcheeks

A post shared by The Big Fat Cheeks🍴 (@thebigfat.cheeks) on

In its initial days, the kiosks saw snaking queues, which dwindled as the months went by.

Photo from Isaac Toast's Facebook page.

Photo from Isaac Toast's Facebook page.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

 

Top image from @thebigfat.cheeks and Isaac Toast on Facebook.

Pet koi comforts fish partner after she undergoes surgery to remove tumour

<3

October 02, 2020, 04:38 PM

Tiger Sugar S'pore launches KitKat Krunch Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea

Available at all eight Tiger Sugar outlets islandwide.

October 02, 2020, 04:09 PM

2 men charged with cheating & forgery to get Covid-19 support grant & temporary relief fund

The financial aid serves to support Singaporeans affected by the economic impact of Covid-19.

October 02, 2020, 03:48 PM

10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 2: 5 imported & 1 from community

Today's update.

October 02, 2020, 03:35 PM

S'pore gives 25,000 Covid-19 diagnostic tests, 1 million surgical masks & 200,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to Myanmar

Sharing is caring.

October 02, 2020, 03:30 PM

12 people charged for visiting Lazarus Island & breaching safe distancing measures, granted S$2,000 personal bond

They allegedly visited Lazarus Island on Aug. 8.

October 02, 2020, 03:29 PM

WP not seeking further ballot to raise Parti Liyani case in Parliament, will await Ministerial Statement

The Ministerial Statement is set to be delivered in November.

October 02, 2020, 03:13 PM

IRAS: 444 employers denied almost S$10m in Jobs Support Scheme payouts due to abusive practices

Four employers have also been referred to the police for investigations.

October 02, 2020, 03:04 PM

WiFi was temporarily down for StarHub's business broadband customers in S'pore

Down.

October 02, 2020, 02:40 PM

S'pore celebs Allan Wu & Wong Lilin celebrate daughter's 16th birthday

Sweet 16.

October 02, 2020, 02:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.