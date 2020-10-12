Korean Bakery Korfe selling Injeolmi Red Bean, Matcha & Nutella Cookie Bun for S$2

Huluruk Myeon House recently opened a Korean Bakery Cafe, Korfe, under the same roof as their outlet at Junction 8 in Bishan.

They have introduced six baked buns by their Korean baker that are available in these flavours:

Injeolmi Red Bean Bun

Korean Garlic Bun

Matcha Cookie Bun

Nutella Cookie Bun

Butter Croissant

Almond Croissant

They are being sold at a promotional price of S$2 each until further notice.

Here are some photos:

Matcha Cookie Bun:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEi1hEwnRnE/

One person who tried it described the bread to be soft and fluffy.

The Matcha Cookie Bun, on the other hand, was filled with light and buttery Matcha cream.

Injeolmi Red Bean Bun:

Injeolmi is a rice cake made with sweet rice.

One person felt that the cream in the Injeolmi Red Bean Bun was too light but that the taste of Injeolmi was "good".

Nutella Cookie Bun:

Another person recommended Nutella Cookie Bun for those with a sweet tooth.

They added that the filling was generous.

The Nutella Cookie Bun also has crunchy chocolate chip bits.

Korean Garlic Bun:

The Korean Garlic Bun is filled with cream cheese described as "sweeter than normal but not heavy".

The Butter Croissant and Almond Croissant will also be priced at S$2 until further notice.

Details:

Korfe Korean Bakery by Huluruk Myeon House

Address: 9 Bishan Place, #01-40, Junction 8, Singapore 579837

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11:30am to 10pm

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via @my_matcha_moments and @pash.breadventures on Instagram