Korean Bakery Korfe selling Injeolmi Red Bean, Matcha & Nutella Cookie Bun for S$2

Huluruk Myeon House recently opened a Korean Bakery Cafe, Korfe, under the same roof as their outlet at Junction 8 in Bishan.
They have introduced six baked buns by their Korean baker that are available in these flavours:
- Injeolmi Red Bean Bun
- Korean Garlic Bun
- Matcha Cookie Bun
- Nutella Cookie Bun
- Butter Croissant
- Almond Croissant
They are being sold at a promotional price of S$2 each until further notice.
Here are some photos:
Matcha Cookie Bun:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CEi1hEwnRnE/
One person who tried it described the bread to be soft and fluffy.
The Matcha Cookie Bun, on the other hand, was filled with light and buttery Matcha cream.
Injeolmi Red Bean Bun:
View this post on Instagram
(tried again) 𝘏𝘶𝘭𝘶𝘳𝘶𝘬 𝘔𝘺𝘦𝘰𝘯 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 As I mentioned in an earlier post I had to try this 𝙄𝙣𝙟𝙚𝙤𝙡𝙢𝙞 𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙣 AGAIN!! this time chilled, so the cream wasn’t melted 😅 🤤rate: 7/10 - DEFINITELY nicer chilled... the cream was rly light, but a little too light for me 🤷🏻♀️ The injeolmi taste was good and the mochi was really just 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 💵worth: chilled? FOR SURE
Injeolmi is a rice cake made with sweet rice.
One person felt that the cream in the Injeolmi Red Bean Bun was too light but that the taste of Injeolmi was "good".
Nutella Cookie Bun:
View this post on Instagram
[𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐧] - $𝟐 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨⠀ ⠀ Appearance wise it was similar to the matcha one but the taste was of course completely different. When I tore open the bread I was legit shook 😳when the filling bursted out the other end (swipe to see the vid),the Nutella filling was damn generous and looked so glorious! It wasn’t purely Nutella since the consistency of it was smoother and less sticky,the taste was also abit less sweeter unlike actual Nutella,so it was probably made up of Nutella mixed together with cream. ⠀ ⠀ The Nutella filling was actually pretty sweet at first to me but I slowly got used to it after the first two bites , there was also this lingering sweet chocolate taste stuck at the back of my throat after eating it which I hated very much!!!😣 Sweet tooths 🦷will definitely like this!The cookie layer on the top pretty much the same as the matcha one except no matcha flavour,it has generous amount of choco chips and wasn’t too sweet. The bread was soft and fluffy but still abit dry,the unassuming large amount of Nutella filling definitely moistened up the bread making it more delicious! Every bite was filled with the nice Nutella taste!😋⠀ ⠀ After I tore it open I went to heat it up before eating and it was legit even better than before,the Nutella filling became hot,smooth and tad bit more liquidy like actual melted chocolate!!(swipe all the way to the end to see) The crust became crunchy and paired together with the soft bread & amazing Nutella it was very nice!!! 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼⠀ ⠀ Overall I prefer the matcha one better and probably don’t think that I would get it again as it’s also not rlly anything special and is pretty much just Nutella in a soft bun but I don’t hate it at all and still enjoyed it, it’s surely still worth a TRY.🙂⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #singapore #singapore🇸🇬 #singaporefood #singaporetravel #singaporefoodie #singaporeinsiders #sgfood #sgfoodies #sgfoodie #sg #localfood #singaporefoodies #food #foodporn #foodphotography #foodlover #bread #breadlover #breadlover #breadporn #chocolate #chocolatedrip #chocolateoverload #bakery #koreanfood #korean #koreanbread #chocolatebread #chocolatechips
Another person recommended Nutella Cookie Bun for those with a sweet tooth.
They added that the filling was generous.
The Nutella Cookie Bun also has crunchy chocolate chip bits.
Korean Garlic Bun:
View this post on Instagram
𝘏𝘶𝘭𝘶𝘳𝘶𝘬 𝘔𝘺𝘦𝘰𝘯𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 (Junction 8) Finally tried the latest hype: 𝙂𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙘 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙗𝙪𝙣. I don’t like cream cheese but I tried a bite & it was actually so good... ?!! 🤤rate: 7/10 - The thing about cream cheese is that I shally get sick of it rly quick but since I only had 2 bites of this I LOVED every single bite! The cream cheese was super unique, it was sweeter than normal but not heavy😋 that said, I think the garlic could have been a lil stronger 💵worth: yesssss $2!! and that amount of filling?? WOW 🤤
The Korean Garlic Bun is filled with cream cheese described as "sweeter than normal but not heavy".
View this post on Instagram
Recently had a bread haul from @huluruk_myeonhouse and got all the different flavours of bread and here is how they look like before heating up and after heating up. (continue swiping to see the before and after!) ⠀ ⠀ I’ll be doing individual reviews of the bread one by one so be sure to keep a lookout for them if you wanna check out my review hehehe!!! ☺⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #singapore #singapore🇸🇬 #singaporefood #singaporetravel #singaporefoodie #singaporeinsiders #sgfood #sgfoodies #sgfoodie #sg #localfood #singaporefoodies #food #foodporn #foodphotography #foodstagram #foodie #bread #breadporn #breadlover #korean #koreanbread #chocolate #matcha #injeolmi #injeolmibread #garlic #garliccreamcheesebread #creamcheese #bakery
The Butter Croissant and Almond Croissant will also be priced at S$2 until further notice.
Details:
View this post on Instagram
Have you checked our 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐘 𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 living under the same roof as Huluruk Myeon House at Bishan Junction 8? Introducing 𝐊𝐎𝐑𝐅𝐄, our new Korean Bakery Cafe, and indulge in 𝟔 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐧𝐬 by our very own Korean baker. Our assortment of flavours include the traditional 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐦𝐢 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐧, the mouthwatering 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐧, the irresistible 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐧, the classic 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭, and the delightful 𝐀𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭, freshly baked with a unique filling that will have you hooked at first bite. 😋 Grab it in stores now! Locate us at: 📍 Bishan Junction 8, #01-40 S579837 📞 +65 8488 9622 #koreanfood #koreancuisine #koreabakery #koreabun #bun #bread #sgfoodie #junction8 #sgfood #singapore #sgunited #hulurukmyeonhouse #garlicbun
Korfe Korean Bakery by Huluruk Myeon House
Address: 9 Bishan Place, #01-40, Junction 8, Singapore 579837
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11:30am to 10pm
Top photo via @my_matcha_moments and @pash.breadventures on Instagram
