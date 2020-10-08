Baby born without heartbeat warded in KKH ICU, mum finally carries her after 8 days

A mother in Singapore was finally able to hold her newborn daughter after her child spent eight days in the intensive care unit

Nur Fareena took to Facebook to share more about her daughter, Ariana, who was born on Sep. 29 without a heartbeat for 10 minutes.

Her daughter was resuscitated and eventually placed in neonatal intensive care in KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Fareena said she "broke down" after the ordeal as she did not even get the chance to see her baby or feed her after the surgery was completed.

On Oct. 5, however, Fareena gave an update saying that her daughter showed "so much improvement", according to the doctors.

After eight days, on Oct. 7, Fareena said she finally managed to hold her newborn daughter in her arms for the first time.

In Fareena's Facebook post, she said that the neurologist had told her to be prepared for the worst.

However, she said: “I will never want to give up on Ariana, even if you give me an option to do withdrawal of care, I will never opt for that.”

She also thanked her daughter for fighting hard.

Top photo via Nur Fareena/FB.