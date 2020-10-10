Killiney Kopitiam opens outlet in California with S$17 char kway teow, S$7 kaya toast

Killiney Kopitiam is going places — California in the United States, specifically.

The local coffee and toast chain opened their doors to customers at the end of September, according to their Facebook page.

Here's what the store in Palo Alto looks like, complete with a wall mural of supertrees that resemble those from Gardens by the Bay:

Singaporean food at American prices

According to a menu that was uploaded to Hungry Onion's forum page by user sck, kaya toast costs U$5.49 (S$7.45), while roti prata costs U$5.99 (S$8.13).

As for laksa, it costs U$13.99 (S$18.98).

Here's a photo of the menu, showing the wide range of local fare being offered at the store:

The same user waited around around 70 minutes for their food, and that's after returning in the evening due to long queues in the afternoon.

The store also sold out of char kway teow at around 5:30pm.

Here are some photos of the dishes and beverages, such as char kway teow, roti prata, kopi, yuan yang, and laksa:

Besides the U.S, Killiney also has presence in Australia, Hong Kong, China, and more.

Details

Address: 552 Waverley St Palo Alto, CA 94301

Opening Hours:

Open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays to Sundays

10am to 2pm, 4pm to 8pm

Closed on Mondays and Thursdays.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Killiney Kopitiam Palo Alto/Facebook & eatwithdiana/Instagram