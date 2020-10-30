Back

All-you-can-eat halal Thai hotpot buffet at Khatib from S$17.90++, 4th diner dines free from Nov. 2-30

Yum.

Fasiha Nazren | October 30, 2020, 04:52 PM

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot is a halal-certified eatery located at the new HomeTeamNS Club House Khatib.

Apart from serving hot pot lunch sets, Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot also has an all-you-can-eat hot pot buffet.

All-you-can-eat buffet

The eatery offers six different soup bases including:

  • Tom Yum (clear or red)

  • Khao Soi (Northern Thai coconut curry)

  • Tom Yum Yen Ta Fo (tom yum soup base with fermented beancurd sauce)

  • Sweet Basil Chicken Soup

  • Clear Chicken Broth

The buffet offers over 40 different ingredients including sliced beef, homemade fish paste, vegetables, mushrooms and tofu.

Photo courtesy of Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot.

Photo from @a.mama.diary on Instagram.

At an additional top-up of S$10.90++ per pax, diners can also enjoy unlimited servings of premium ingredients such as wagyu beef, dory fish, tiger prawns, black mussels and beancurd skin.

Diners can also get free-flow desserts and drinks at an additional S$4.90++ per pax, including mango sticky rice, cassava cake and khanom tako (that pudding with coconut topping).

Here's the pricing per pax for the buffet:

Mondays to Thursdays

Lunch: S$17.90++

Dinner: S$23.90++

Children (six to 12 years old): S$13.90++

Fridays to Sundays, Public Holidays, Eve of Public Holidays

Lunch: S$20.90++

Dinner: S$26.90++

Children (six to 12 years old): S$16.90++

Fourth diner dines free

From Nov. 2 to 30, Suki-Suki Thai is offering a promotion where a fourth diner can dine for free.

To enjoy the promotion, one is required to present the following image to redeem the deal:

Address: 

HomeTeamNS Khatib Club House #01-01 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944

Mondays to Thursdays : 11am to 3pm (last order 2.30pm), 6pm to 10pm (last order 9.30pm)

Fridays to Sundays: 11am to 10pm (last order 9.30pm)

Top image from Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot

