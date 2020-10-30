All-you-can-eat halal Thai hotpot buffet at Khatib from S$17.90++, 4th diner dines free from Nov. 2-30

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot is a halal-certified eatery located at the new HomeTeamNS Club House Khatib.

Apart from serving hot pot lunch sets, Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot also has an all-you-can-eat hot pot buffet.

All-you-can-eat buffet

The eatery offers six different soup bases including:

Tom Yum (clear or red)

Khao Soi (Northern Thai coconut curry)

Tom Yum Yen Ta Fo (tom yum soup base with fermented beancurd sauce)

Sweet Basil Chicken Soup

Clear Chicken Broth

The buffet offers over 40 different ingredients including sliced beef, homemade fish paste, vegetables, mushrooms and tofu.

At an additional top-up of S$10.90++ per pax, diners can also enjoy unlimited servings of premium ingredients such as wagyu beef, dory fish, tiger prawns, black mussels and beancurd skin.

Diners can also get free-flow desserts and drinks at an additional S$4.90++ per pax, including mango sticky rice, cassava cake and khanom tako (that pudding with coconut topping).

Here's the pricing per pax for the buffet:

Mondays to Thursdays

Lunch: S$17.90++

Dinner: S$23.90++

Children (six to 12 years old): S$13.90++

Fridays to Sundays, Public Holidays, Eve of Public Holidays

Lunch: S$20.90++

Dinner: S$26.90++

Children (six to 12 years old): S$16.90++

Fourth diner dines free

From Nov. 2 to 30, Suki-Suki Thai is offering a promotion where a fourth diner can dine for free.

To enjoy the promotion, one is required to present the following image to redeem the deal:

Address:

HomeTeamNS Khatib Club House #01-01 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944

Mondays to Thursdays : 11am to 3pm (last order 2.30pm), 6pm to 10pm (last order 9.30pm)

Fridays to Sundays: 11am to 10pm (last order 9.30pm)

