All-you-can-eat halal Thai hotpot buffet at Khatib from S$17.90++, 4th diner dines free from Nov. 2-30

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot is a halal-certified eatery located at the new HomeTeamNS Club House Khatib.
Apart from serving hot pot lunch sets, Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot also has an all-you-can-eat hot pot buffet.
All-you-can-eat buffet
The eatery offers six different soup bases including:
- Tom Yum (clear or red)
- Khao Soi (Northern Thai coconut curry)
- Tom Yum Yen Ta Fo (tom yum soup base with fermented beancurd sauce)
- Sweet Basil Chicken Soup
- Clear Chicken Broth
The buffet offers over 40 different ingredients including sliced beef, homemade fish paste, vegetables, mushrooms and tofu.
At an additional top-up of S$10.90++ per pax, diners can also enjoy unlimited servings of premium ingredients such as wagyu beef, dory fish, tiger prawns, black mussels and beancurd skin.
Diners can also get free-flow desserts and drinks at an additional S$4.90++ per pax, including mango sticky rice, cassava cake and khanom tako (that pudding with coconut topping).
Here's the pricing per pax for the buffet:
Mondays to Thursdays
Lunch: S$17.90++
Dinner: S$23.90++
Children (six to 12 years old): S$13.90++
Fridays to Sundays, Public Holidays, Eve of Public Holidays
Lunch: S$20.90++
Dinner: S$26.90++
Children (six to 12 years old): S$16.90++
Fourth diner dines free
From Nov. 2 to 30, Suki-Suki Thai is offering a promotion where a fourth diner can dine for free.
To enjoy the promotion, one is required to present the following image to redeem the deal:
Address:
HomeTeamNS Khatib Club House #01-01 Yishun Walk, Singapore 767944
Mondays to Thursdays : 11am to 3pm (last order 2.30pm), 6pm to 10pm (last order 9.30pm)
Fridays to Sundays: 11am to 10pm (last order 9.30pm)
Top image from Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot
