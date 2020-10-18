Khatib Adventure HQ to have 4.5-storey indoor slide, ninja course & artificial cave experience

Khatib Adventure HQ by HomeTeamNS is expected to be the largest indoor adventure centre in Singapore.

The 2,800sqm Adventure HQ will span four storeys and feature 10 adventure elements.

Here are some attractions to look forward to:

Rock Climbing, Bouldering and Urban Climb

The Rock Climbing area will feature Classic Top Rope or Automated Belaying climbing.

The Bouldering area will feature thick crash pads to cushion falls.

The Urban Climb features 24 interactive elements.

Do note that only the Urban Climb, Bouldering and Rock Climbing area are open for public booking.

The other areas will open at a later date.

Ninja Course

The Ninja Course features obstacles that are suitable for all ages and can help to improve strength, endurance, coordination and agility.

Fossil Labyrinth

The Fossil Labyrinth is an Artificial Caving experience where participants can explore a labyrinth of dark tunnels with stalactites, stalagmites, sumps, fossils and other speleo features.

Sky Venture

Sky Venture will be Singapore's biggest two tiered Indoor Challenge Rope Course. It has 16 obstacles and stands at 15m.

Cloud Climbs

Cloud Climbs is an attraction where participants can access the maze-like Adventure Trail or the longest indoor slide in Singapore.

Roll Glider

The Roll Glider is the first indoor aerial attraction in Singapore and offers the experience of hang-gliding, a coaster ride and proximity flight.

Firemen Slides

The Firemen Slides comprises three slides, one of which is a 14m, 4.5-storey indoor slide.

Details

Urban Climb, Bouldering and Rock Climbing are open for booking on the HomeTeamNS mobile app or kiosk.

There is no age requirement, however, participants must be above 1.25 metres tall and weigh below 110kg.

Here are the prices and timings:

The other attractions such as the Fossil Labyrinth and Firemen Slide are not open yet.

Find out more here.

