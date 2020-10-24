Back

S$450 glamping experience in Kampong Gelam sells out within 6 minutes

Jane Zhang | October 24, 2020, 01:21 PM

In Singapore, most people's experiences of camping involve East Coast Park, Pulau Ubin, National Service, mosquitoes, or some combination of these.

So the opportunity to "glamp" — or glamorous camping — in heritage-rich and far less jungle-y Kampong Gelam was snatched up quickly by eager glampers.

The Kampong G(e)lamping programme by the Malay Heritage Centre, which cost S$450 per package, sold out within six minutes.

Experience sold out within minutes

On Friday (Oct. 23), the Malay Heritage Centre announced the launch of its new Kampong G(e)lamping @ MHC programme.

There were nine available slots, one per day between Dec. 16 and 24, which were sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The slots were fully booked within just six minutes of the launch.

Screenshot via Peatix.

Immersive cultural experience

Here's what the S$450 programme, which accommodates up to five people, includes:

Screenshot via Peatix.

This is what the accommodation tent looks like:

Photo courtesy of Malay Heritage Centre.

And here's a shot of what the experience would look like at night.

Photo courtesy of Malay Heritage Centre.

Participants also get a guided tour of the Malay Heritage Centre, a guided walking tour of Kampong Gelam, an outdoor cooking class, and a beginner yoga class.

Although the experience is sold out, the Malay Heritage Centre will be conducting a giveaway for one slot, which will be conducted on its Facebook page between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

Top photo via Malay Heritage Centre and Peatix. 

