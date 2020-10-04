Former Japanese bank building built in 1920s transformed into chic Tokyo hotel

A building that formerly housed the Dai-ichi bank in Kabutocho, located in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, has been revitalised as K5, a swanky hotel with a range of eateries available.

Here's what it looks like from outside:

Rooms have Scandinavian, Japanese influences

The hotel has 20 rooms, ranging from studio rooms to junior suite lofts, with Japanese and Scandinavian influences.

There are no TVs in the rooms, but certain room types have a sitting area and a vinyl record player to play music.

The room rates start from 28,000 yen (S$362.70) for a studio room.

What to eat/drink

One can find a selection of eateries in K5, which includes the following:

Switch Coffee, a cafe with plenty of potted plants and wooden furniture. Their previous two outlets in Tokyo were rather popular, with their single-origin coffee beans available for sale as well.

Caveman, a relaxed fine-dining place known for their hearty breakfast offerings and 11-course dinner depending on the available ingredients of the day. Dishes are inspired by head chef Atsuki Kuroda's experiences in Italy and Norway.

Ao bar, a "library bar" which serves up tea-inspired cocktails amongst plush red seats and filled bookshelves. It is a homage to Eiichi Shibusawa, who founded the Dai-ichi bank than once occupied K5's space.

B, a Brooklyn Brewery flagship venue which serves up their signature beer on tap and casual Mexican bites.

K5 is about 35 to 45 minutes from Haneda Airport, and a little over an hour from the Narita airport.

It's a short nine to 12-minute walk from stations on the various Tokyo Metro lines, so it might be somewhere you'll like to bookmark for that next Tokyo trip, whenever it is.

For more details, check out their website here.

Top image via K5's Facebook and website