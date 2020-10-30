Jurassic World pop-up café opening at level 56 of ION Orchard

Jurassic Park fans, get ready to roar with two tiny arms flailing.

The Jurassic World Café and Retail Experience will be popping up at ION Sky from Nov. 6, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Apart from a sparsely populated Facebook page, there is little other information — especially about the products that will offered — available online.

Here's what we know about the Jurassic World Café so far

It appears that this is the official Jurassic World Café.

The website links it to Universal City Studios LLC, which owns the trademarks to Jurassic World.

The venue, which is sponsored by ION Sky, is level 56 of ION Orchard.

The café's operating hours are from 11am to 10pm daily (last order at 9.30pm).

It also appears that there is a show segment because the website lists a last show timing at 8.15pm.

You can only visit if you make a reservation.

You can do so by dropping a WhatsApp message to +65 8028 1489 or an email to [email protected]

The café has also implemented these measures to keep guests safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the website:

Mandatory temperature screening and travel declaration at the entrance.

Individual tables have been set further apart.

Increased frequency in cleaning and disinfecting the venue, especially in high traffic areas.

Hand sanitisers available for guests.

All staff thoroughly briefed on instructions regarding safety and hygiene.

That's all the information we found about the Jurassic World Café. You might want to camp at its Instagram page, Facebook page, and website for new information.

