Back

Fossil Excavation cake, Volcano Curry & more at Jurassic World S’pore café launching Nov. 6, 2020

Too bad there isn't a Milo Dinosaur.

Joshua Lee | October 31, 2020, 08:49 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

By now, you might have heard of the Jurassic World Café, which is opening at ION Sky on Nov. 6, 2020.

Running till Jan. 3, 2021, the Jurassic World Café is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Here's a first look at some of the interesting food and beverages they will offering. There is no word yet on the prices of these items.

Food items

Volcano Curry

Lava Flow

Lava Cookies

Jurassic World Burger

Geologic Parfait

Fossil Excavation

Curly Fries

Drinks

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Latte, Cappucino, and Mocha

Brachiosaurus Mint Pandan

Brachiosaurus Chendol

Mosasaurus Soda

Christmas specials (only available in December)

Meat Platter

Cranberry Mint Chocolate

Here is the cafe's full menu:

Limited-edition merchandise

Aside from food, visitors can also get limited-edition merchandise, such as the Snap Squad figures from Mattel as well as a Blue (the female Velociraptor from the film) plushie keychain that has been specially produced for the café.

There are also Jurassic World-themed dinosaur LEGO sets available for purchase.

We have reached out to the café for more information on the food and its pricing.

All images courtesy of Universal Studios.

 

NUH cuts start of HIV treatment from 2 weeks to 1 day to reduce anxiety for newly diagnosed patients

This helps to reduce anxiety with a shorter waiting time and lower the risk of HIV transmission in the community.

October 31, 2020, 08:46 AM

Both full Blue Moon & Mars visible in S'pore sky on Oct. 31, 2020

Cloudless and clear conditions make for excellent viewing.

October 31, 2020, 04:50 AM

Chubby tabby Thai cat missing for 3 days, returns with message for owner it ate 3 fishes from stall

Returns looking unapologetic.

October 31, 2020, 03:51 AM

JEM, City Square Mall among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There are a total of 58,003 Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of Oct. 30, 2020.

October 30, 2020, 09:57 PM

S'pore woman books GrabHitch ride, gets ride home in 45-seater bus with no other passengers

The driver's car was in the workshop, he explained.

October 30, 2020, 08:33 PM

George Yeo: S'pore's 'Chinese-ness' promotes strong ties with China, but must set itself apart politically

Singapore has to separate its "Chinese-ness" from its political identity as it cannot afford to be seen by ASEAN as a Chinese state in Southeast Asia.

October 30, 2020, 05:47 PM

Direct flight prices from mainland China to S'pore reach S$2,300 after announcement of lifted restrictions

A similar trend was observed when a travel bubble was announced between Singapore and Hong Kong.

October 30, 2020, 05:44 PM

Jade Rasif's dreams allegedly haunted by female entity for past 13 years, after events in old apartment

'I've lived in eight to nine places since, and in my dreams she's always outside my window.'

October 30, 2020, 05:38 PM

All-you-can-eat halal Thai hotpot buffet at Khatib from S$17.90++, 4th diner dines free from Nov. 2-30

Yum.

October 30, 2020, 04:52 PM

Former UOB relationship manager transfers over S$263,000 from customer's account to his own

Two former bank employees have been issued prohibition orders for fraud and dishonest conduct.

October 30, 2020, 04:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.