Fossil Excavation cake, Volcano Curry & more at Jurassic World S’pore café launching Nov. 6, 2020

By now, you might have heard of the Jurassic World Café, which is opening at ION Sky on Nov. 6, 2020.
Running till Jan. 3, 2021, the Jurassic World Café is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.
Here's a first look at some of the interesting food and beverages they will offering. There is no word yet on the prices of these items.
Food items
Volcano Curry
Lava Flow
Lava Cookies
Jurassic World Burger
Geologic Parfait
Fossil Excavation
Curly Fries
Drinks
Hot Matcha Latte
Hot Latte, Cappucino, and Mocha
Brachiosaurus Mint Pandan
Brachiosaurus Chendol
Mosasaurus Soda
Christmas specials (only available in December)
Meat Platter
Cranberry Mint Chocolate
Here is the cafe's full menu:
Limited-edition merchandise
Aside from food, visitors can also get limited-edition merchandise, such as the Snap Squad figures from Mattel as well as a Blue (the female Velociraptor from the film) plushie keychain that has been specially produced for the café.
There are also Jurassic World-themed dinosaur LEGO sets available for purchase.
We have reached out to the café for more information on the food and its pricing.
All images courtesy of Universal Studios.
