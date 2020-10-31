Fossil Excavation cake, Volcano Curry & more at Jurassic World S’pore café launching Nov. 6, 2020

By now, you might have heard of the Jurassic World Café, which is opening at ION Sky on Nov. 6, 2020.

Running till Jan. 3, 2021, the Jurassic World Café is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Here's a first look at some of the interesting food and beverages they will offering. There is no word yet on the prices of these items.

Food items

Volcano Curry

Lava Flow

Lava Cookies

Jurassic World Burger

Geologic Parfait

Fossil Excavation

Curly Fries

Drinks

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Latte, Cappucino, and Mocha

Brachiosaurus Mint Pandan

Brachiosaurus Chendol

Mosasaurus Soda

Christmas specials (only available in December)

Meat Platter

Cranberry Mint Chocolate

Here is the cafe's full menu:

Limited-edition merchandise

Aside from food, visitors can also get limited-edition merchandise, such as the Snap Squad figures from Mattel as well as a Blue (the female Velociraptor from the film) plushie keychain that has been specially produced for the café.

There are also Jurassic World-themed dinosaur LEGO sets available for purchase.

We have reached out to the café for more information on the food and its pricing.

All images courtesy of Universal Studios.