Joseph Schooling part of initiative that sells 10,000 golden buns to help needy students

Local caterer Neo Garden has pledged 10,000 of its signature product— the Curry Bomb (a large golden bun containing curry chicken) — to raise funds for an initiative that will help students from low-income families.

Joseph Schooling shows his support

The fund-raising initiative is fronted by Singapore's Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling.

Schooling is also featured on the fund-raising campaign's official poster.

On Oct. 7, he was at Neo Garden's headquarters to help make some Curry Bombs.

Help students from low-income families

The fundraising campaign will last till Dec. 31, 2020.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and Singapore Swimming Association (SSA)'s One Team Singapore Fund.

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund is a community project initiated by The Straits Times to provide pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

On the other hand, the SSA One Team Singapore Fund will be used to enhance SSA High Performance Sport System to enable Singapore to be a world class aquatics nation.

S$18.80 each

Each Curry Bomb costs S$18.80. It also comes with disposable gloves and spoons.

You can either self-collect your order or opt for delivery.

However, the Curry Bomb will not be available for order from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.

For more information, head over to Neo Garden's website.

