Jollibee now open at Serangoon Nex

Here's some good news for those in the North-East of Singapore.

Popular fried chicken chain Jollibee opened its latest outlet at Nex today (Oct. 13).

This is Jollibee's 11th outlet in Singapore, with some other outlets located at Lucky Plaza, Waterway Point and Jurong Point.

Fried chicken and spaghetti

Jollibee is known for its fried chicken commonly known as Chickenjoy.

It comes in original and spicy flavours.

They also serve spaghetti.

Where to go: 23 Serangoon Central #03-k7/k8, Singapore 556083

When to go: 10:30am to 10pm, daily

