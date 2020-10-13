Jollibee now open at Serangoon Nex

Here's some good news for those in the North-East of Singapore.
Popular fried chicken chain Jollibee opened its latest outlet at Nex today (Oct. 13).This is Jollibee's 11th outlet in Singapore, with some other outlets located at Lucky Plaza, Waterway Point and Jurong Point.
Fried chicken and spaghetti
Jollibee is known for its fried chicken commonly known as Chickenjoy.
It comes in original and spicy flavours.
View this post on Instagram
Jollibee • Eat-Out Fridays | The only fast food fried chicken in Singapore I haven't tried 🤔🤔 . . Vlog soon! 🖥️🖥️ . . P.S. Hi friends stumbling onto this post 👋 Eat-Out Fridays is where I vlog myself eating something I've never tried before. Often for food we settle into the same few choices of what to eat, this is my way of breaking the routine and staying inspired if you will 😜😜 . . . #friedchicken #jollibee #foodblog #foodvlog #foodie #foodies #sgfood #sgfoodie #sgfoodies #foodgawker #foodpic #foodphotography #sgfoodlover #sghawker #sghawkerfood #localeat
They also serve spaghetti.
Where to go: 23 Serangoon Central #03-k7/k8, Singapore 556083
When to go: 10:30am to 10pm, daily
