Jollibee S'pore now selling Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy

Fried chicken and nasi lemak is always a winning combo.

Tanya Ong | October 01, 2020, 01:54 PM

You can now enjoy nasi lemak at Jollibee.

The fried chicken chain took to Facebook on Oct. 1 to announce that they are offering their bestseller Chickenjoy with coconut rice, ikan bilis, and sambal.

Both Original and Spicy versions are available for the chicken.

This is what it looks like:

Jollibee Singapore/FB

According to their Facebook post, the nasi lemak costs S$5 ala carte. However, they clarified that the price may vary.

The nasi lemak will also be available on food delivery platforms such as GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

The full list of outlets here.

Nasi lemak Chickenjoy was previously offered in Jollibee Brunei in 2018:
Top photo via Jollibee Singapore/FB.

