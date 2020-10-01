Jollibee S'pore now selling Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy

You can now enjoy nasi lemak at Jollibee.

The fried chicken chain took to Facebook on Oct. 1 to announce that they are offering their bestseller Chickenjoy with coconut rice, ikan bilis, and sambal.

Both Original and Spicy versions are available for the chicken.

This is what it looks like:

According to their Facebook post, the nasi lemak costs S$5 ala carte. However, they clarified that the price may vary.

The nasi lemak will also be available on food delivery platforms such as GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

The full list of outlets here.

Nasi lemak Chickenjoy was previously offered in Jollibee Brunei in 2018:

