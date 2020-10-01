Chrissy Teigen loses baby after pregnancy complications

Chrissy Teigen, 34, put up an Instagram post on Oct. 1, 2020 saying that she had lost her baby.

Teigen was pregnant with her and husband John Legend's, 41, third child.

In an Instagram post, she shared a series of black and white photos of herself on the hospital bed, along with a caption expressing her shock and "deep pain":

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before."

Unable to stop the bleeding

Teigen revealed that she faced pregnancy complication and was unable to stop the bleeding:

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

"I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

She said that they had named their baby Jack:

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

She also expressed gratitude for her and Legend's two other children, Luna and Miles:

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Had been placed on bedrest

According to Etonline, Teigen had been hospitalised over the weekend after suffering heavy bleeding. She also experienced a "huge clot".

Just had a really scary morning 😩 huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2020

She explained that the bleeding was due to a "weak" placenta which did not give her baby the nutrients needed.

Prior to that, doctors had placed Teigen on bed rest for at least two weeks.

