Back

Joey Meng, turns 50, proves she's ageless: She was Ma Xiaoling in 1998's 'My Date With A Vampire'

Either goddess or vampire.

Belmont Lay | October 21, 2020, 02:09 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Joey Meng, the evergreen Hong Kong actress, beauty queen and model, has just turned 50 years young.

To celebrate her birthday, she put up a video on various social media platforms to wish herself well and show viewers what graceful aging looks like:

Her youthful countenance, naturally, attracted a ton of comments calling her out as both a "goddess" and "vampire" who never ages.

Evergreen

The "vampire" comments are not a slur, as Meng was the lead actress who starred in the wildly popular Hong Kong drama, My Date With A Vampire, circa 1998.

The series titillated many with its kooky love story about a vampire Kuang Tianyou and spunky ghostbuster Ma Xiaoling, played by Meng.

The memorable role cemented her place in classic television canon from the 1990s, at a time when the medium was at its peak globally.

Birthday tease

Meng's birthday video was a tease for fans, as she provided a small glimpse of her trademark 109cm legs.

Her birthdate is officially listed as Oct. 2, 1970.

On Oct. 18, Meng posted her video wishing herself happy birthday according to the lunar calendar.

She wrote: "Today is my lunar birthday, happy birthday to me."

In the video, she said in Cantonese: "Some say, a woman at 18 is at her best age... but, I feel, regardless of one's age, the present age is still the best age. A woman is at her best age not when she is 18 and at the prime of her youth, nor is it at 30 when she is mature, but it is when she is at her most confident self."

The video ended with the caption: "1970 + 50 = 2020. Happy birthday to me".

Meng's various social media postings so far have documented her resistance to ageing over the years:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos via Joey Meng

Chinese tourists first group of travellers to arrive in Bangkok in 7 months

The protests are not expected to affect tourism.

October 21, 2020, 01:08 PM

S'porean expert on US politics gives 6 reasons why he thinks Biden is set to win election

More Americans disapprove than approve of Trump now.

October 21, 2020, 01:05 PM

Halal steamboat & grill with free-flow crab, prawns at S$25.90 nett opening Nov. 1, 2020

There's a 150-minute time limit.

October 21, 2020, 12:57 PM

Guests at S'pore weddings, concerts & more to undergo Covid-19 test before entering venue in pilot events

The pilot events are taking place from now till Dec. 2020.

October 21, 2020, 12:54 PM

How to collect your free TraceTogether token in S'pore

If you finally decide you can live with a TraceTogether token.

October 21, 2020, 12:27 PM

Shake Shack opening 5th outlet with waterfront view at VivoCity

Burger with a view.

October 21, 2020, 12:22 PM

Tampines Town Council closes basketball courts for 2 months after players breach social distancing rules

Can't play for a while.

October 21, 2020, 12:15 PM

Police apprehend 45-year-old man in Yishun for throwing glass bottles from flat

Commotion.

October 21, 2020, 11:27 AM

AGC demands that M Ravi apologise & retract statement, Ravi asks AGC to retract letter & apologise

Ravi said that he has been instructed by Gobi and his family to commence proceedings against the Attorney-General, the Deputy Attorney-General, and another senior state counsel in the AGC.

October 21, 2020, 10:31 AM

Parents name their baby after Internet provider to get free WiFi for 18 years

Her more responsible but expensive brother called Data.

October 21, 2020, 10:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.