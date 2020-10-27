JJ Lin holding livestream concert for new album on Oct. 30, 2020, 8pm

Fans of Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin, this shall be your TGIF plan.

Lin has announced that he will be holding a livestream concert this coming Friday (Oct. 30) at 8pm.

This comes after Lin's double EP "Drifter. Like You Do" was released last week.

This is the singer's 14th album, which consists of two parts — the first half titled "Drifter" has six songs while the second half "Like You Do" is expected to have eight songs.

Of the eight songs in "Like You Do", only "While I Can" has been revealed.

Notably, the song "Drifter" is written by Singaporean lyricist Xiao Han.

This will be Lin's first time singing his new songs live as well.

Top image via JJ Lin's Facebook and Instagram