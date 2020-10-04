Back

M'sian YouTubers Jeff & Inthira receive threatening texts from S'pore number extorting S$63,000

Frightening.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2020, 01:21 PM

Jeff and Inthira are prominent Malaysian YouTubers with a following of over 1 million.

They recently put up a video on various social media, sharing that they've been threatened recently.

via Jeff & Inthira video.

The couple and their friend Tomato claimed that their properties and vehicles had been destroyed to pressure them into paying up.

This prompted them to create this video to seek help from the public as well as to raise awareness of the incident.

Receive harassment and asked to pay S$63,000

Jeff and Inthira said that the perpetrators who threatened them somehow knew their personal details such as full name, identification card number, and address.

Citing the incidents of a fire being started at Tomato's house and Inthira's sister's van being damaged.

The harassment started last week when their staff informed them that someone splashed paint at their office on Sep. 28.

Staff informed that Jeff and Inthira's office was vandalised. Screenshot via Jeff & Inthira video.

Their neighbour's car was also damaged. Screenshot via Jeff & Inthira video.

Back then, they brushed the incident off as a prank and didn't think too much about it.

Later on Sep. 28 at 6pm, Inthira's sister told them that someone had vandalised and broken the windows of her van.

Inthira's sister's van was damaged. Screenshot via Jeff & Inthira video.

On Oct. 2 late night, the couple received a message from what appears to be a Singapore mobile number.

The message wrote that Jeff's mother is a guarantor to a debtor who owed a sum of S$63,000.

Message Jeff and Inthira received with translation. via Jeff & Inthira video.

The sender added that if the couple refuses to pay the money, Tomato will be implicated. They also threatened to kill Jeff's mother if they don't pay up.

Later, someone had also allegedly gone to Tomato's house at 1:30am on Oct. 3 to start a fire at his gate.

A video of the incident was also filmed and sent to the couple.

Man setting fire at Tomato's house. Screenshot via Jeff & Inthira video.

Jeff, Inthira and Tomato said in the video that they are doing well in their career and their families also do not have financial difficulties at all.

Made police report and hope to raise awareness

The trio decided to make this case known to the public even though this might put their lives at risk.

They explained that they do not want to succumb to threats and want to educate the public on this matter.

Jeff said:

"This is very serious...I've heard that a few hundred people have the same experience this year but they let the matter go and pay them the money out of fear.

[...]

They want to threaten me to pay them RM200,000...it's our hard-earned money...Ta Ma De...for no reason you want to threaten me."

The trio has made police reports and hopes the Chief Police Officer of Johor, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, can help them.

via Jeff & Inthira video.

Watch full clip here:

Top image via Jeff & Inthira's video

