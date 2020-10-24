Back

20 M'sian families wave from yacht to loved ones gathered at Woodlands park

After being separated for 200 days.

Tanya Ong | October 24, 2020, 05:21 PM

Some 20 families separated by the JB-Singapore Causeway got a chance to be slightly closer to their loved ones today (Oct. 24).

Give them a wave

R&F, a property developer in Johor Bahru, organised an initiative where some family members got to board a yacht that took them nearer to Singapore's shores so they could wave to their loved ones.

A total of 20 families, and over 50 people were involved in this initiative, according to R&F's Facebook post.

The families had also supposedly been separated for around 200 days, due to the border closures.

Here are some photos shared by R&F Princess Cove from the event earlier today:

R&F Princess Cove/FB

R&F Princess Cove/FB

R&F Princess Cove/FB

R&F Princess Cove/FB

R&F Princess Cove/FB

Some people were seen holding up signs that said "love you" and "miss you".

The Facebook post:

And here's what the scene looked like from Woodlands Waterfront Park:
According to 8 World News, some of the people at Woodlands were seen tearing up and loudly shouting "I love you!"

Some of them also held up signs with words of affection, such as "I miss you too", for their loved ones.

Top photo R&F Princess Cove/FB.

