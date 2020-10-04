Johor Bahru City Square still emptier than usual without S'porean visitors

Located just across the Causeway, Johor Bahru City Square is a popular haunt for Singaporeans.

However, malls like JB City Square, which typically sees a high volume of traffic, are hurting given that borders have remained shut.

A series of photos shared to Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers on Oct. 1 shows the near-empty mall:

It is likely that the photos are taken on a weekday, where the mall sees a decrease in footfall, even during pre-Covid-19 days.

However, the mall has not been doing well lately.

Earlier in July, it was reported that shops in Johor Bahru City Square were closing. A series of photos showing the mall's emptiness during a weekend had also surfaced during that time.

A few tenants in the mall shared with local media New Straits Times in September that without visitors from Singapore, they are struggling to pay rent and sustain their businesses.

The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation owns a 70 per cent stake in the City Square shopping mall and this stake-holding was entered into in 2005.

Economic impact of Covid-19 on Johor

The economic impact of Covid-19 has greatly affected the state of Johor.

Previously in July, Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said that the state government's revenue has dropped by 20 per cent, partly due to the drop in Singaporean visitors, Free Malaysia Today reported.

He added that the impact of the loss of Singaporean visitors is greater for Johor as compared to other parts of the country.

Nearly 50 per cent of JB business comes from Singaporeans or Malaysians living in the southern city, trade groups told The Malaysian Insight in September.

Malaysia's recovery movement control order (RMCO) will last until December 31, 2020, with the ban on international tourists will remaining in place.

Top photo via Hong Bing Cheng/FB.