Japan's KitKats have gotten smaller, previous size might have been 'too large' for consumers

KitKats in Japan appear to have gotten smaller.

A viral tweet on Japan Twitter meticulously examined this hypothesis.

Here it is:

Picture says it all actually.

This caused quite the stir among the Japanese community, with many noting that the pricing had remained the same.

Even more in-depth reviews were carried out. The consensus was that the taste was around the same, but it was unclear just how much sugar had been cut.

This is part of KitKat's rebranding efforts.

Here they are announcing the new product.

10 per cent less sugar, according to the tweet.

A claim reiterated in this breezy new commercial.

SoraNews outlined the changes in size.

"...the original KitKat mini would decrease from 11.6 to 9.9 grams, while other mini flavours would decrease from 11.3 to 9.7 grams, with the change coming into effect from September 14."

According to SoraNews, a representative from Nestlé had acknowledged consumer complaints of the new Kit Kat size, but reiterated that the change was implemented due to consumer feedback that “the conventional product size may be too large.”

Image from narumikeiya