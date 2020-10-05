Back

Japanese eatery Tempura Tendon Tenya opening at Orchard Central on Oct. 15, 2020

The eatery has 226 stores in Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and now Singapore.

Siti Hawa | October 05, 2020, 06:41 PM

Tempura Tendon Tenya, Japan's largest tempura chain restaurant known for its tendon, will be opening a store in Singapore.

The 68-seater store will be located at Orchard Central and is set to open on Oct. 15, 2020.

Here are some of the dishes you can expect:

Tenya Tendon (S$8.50)

Photo via Tempura Tendon Tenya

The signature Tenya Tendon (S$8.50) comprises black tiger prawn, red fish, squid, pumpkin and french beans.

Other items on the menu include:

  • Mushroom Vegetables Tendon (S$7.90): Rice topped with tempura vegetables such as shiitake, shimeji, enoki mushrooms, sweet potato, lotus root, pumpkin and french beans.

  • Seafood Tendon (S$12.90): Tempura black tiger prawn, anago, scallop, pumpkin and french beans.

  • Truffle fries (S$3.90)

  • Tori karaage fried chicken (S$4.90)

  • Tomato salad (S$5.80)

  • Hokkaido Soft Serve (S$2)

  • Matcha Azuki Cake (S$5.80)

Here are more photos of the food:

Mushroom Vegetables Tempura Cold Soba:

Photo via Tempura Tendon Tenya

Tori Tendon:

Photo via Tempura Tendon Tenya

Prawn Tendon with Cold Soba Noodles:

Photo via Tempura Tendon Tenya

Details

The new store in Singapore will feature a warm colour scheme with Japanese-style wooden furnishings and accents. Food will be delivered to tables by "sensor-navigated robots".

Tempura Tendon Tenya Singapore (Opening Oct. 15, 2020)

Address: 181 Orchard Road #B1-01 Orchard Central Singapore 238896

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm

