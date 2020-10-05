Japanese eatery Tempura Tendon Tenya opening at Orchard Central on Oct. 15, 2020

Tempura Tendon Tenya, Japan's largest tempura chain restaurant known for its tendon, will be opening a store in Singapore.
The 68-seater store will be located at Orchard Central and is set to open on Oct. 15, 2020.
Here are some of the dishes you can expect:
Tenya Tendon (S$8.50)
The signature Tenya Tendon (S$8.50) comprises black tiger prawn, red fish, squid, pumpkin and french beans.
Other items on the menu include:
- Mushroom Vegetables Tendon (S$7.90): Rice topped with tempura vegetables such as shiitake, shimeji, enoki mushrooms, sweet potato, lotus root, pumpkin and french beans.
- Seafood Tendon (S$12.90): Tempura black tiger prawn, anago, scallop, pumpkin and french beans.
- Truffle fries (S$3.90)
- Tori karaage fried chicken (S$4.90)
- Tomato salad (S$5.80)
- Hokkaido Soft Serve (S$2)
- Matcha Azuki Cake (S$5.80)
Here are more photos of the food:
Mushroom Vegetables Tempura Cold Soba:
Tori Tendon:
Prawn Tendon with Cold Soba Noodles:
Details
The eatery has 226 stores in Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and now Singapore.
The new store in Singapore will feature a warm colour scheme with Japanese-style wooden furnishings and accents. Food will be delivered to tables by "sensor-navigated robots".
Tempura Tendon Tenya Singapore (Opening Oct. 15, 2020)
Address: 181 Orchard Road #B1-01 Orchard Central Singapore 238896
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm
