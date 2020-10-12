Back

Self-driving delivery robot hits the streets in Tokyo, can carry up to 30kg of packages

It's still on trial but the postal service plans to launch this mode of contactless delivery next year.

Ashley Tan | October 12, 2020, 07:18 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

In the land of all things kawaii, Japan's postal service has unveiled a similarly adorable mail delivery robot.

Mail delivery robot

Japan Post Co. debuted the small DeliRo robot, which is about the size of a wheelchair, on Oct. 12 in Tokyo's Chiyoda ward.

The self-driving robot has in-built cameras and sensors, reported Japan Today, which allows it to navigate on sidewalks, cross traffic junctions and dodge utility poles.

In clips posted by various Japanese media online, several staff can be seen trailing the robot during one of its test runs.

These test runs first started on Sep. 18, and will last till end-October.

One of the tests involves the small robot making its way from a convenience store in a hospital, to a local post office, covering around 700m in 25 minutes.

The DeliRo robot is able to carry a weight of up to 30kg, and can travel at speeds of up to 6km/h.

Parcels are stored in several compartments which open up on the robot's side.

Screenshot from KyodoNews / YouTube

The website of Japanese firm ZMP Inc., who developed the robot, shows that the robot apparently comes in other colours as well, though it is uncertain if they will be used by Japan Post Co.

Photo from ZMP Inc. website

Plans for it to be put to use in 2021

The robot, developed by Japanese firm ZMP Inc., was created with the idea of meeting the growing demand for contactless deliveries, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The postal service currently aims to start putting the robots to use in fiscal 2021 — from the month of April onwards.

Although autonomous delivery robots are not allowed to travel on sidewalks without human monitoring as per current government regulations, these restrictions might be eased following the test run results.

According to Japan Today, the country is ramping up the usage of autonomous vehicles in order to compensate for the ageing population and labour shortage.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from KyodoNews / YouTube

40,000ft² indoor park SuperPark closes down at Suntec City after 2 years

Tough times.

October 12, 2020, 06:51 PM

Kim Jong Un sheds tears in rare apology for his leadership failure

Perhaps the occasion got to him.

October 12, 2020, 06:45 PM

Unlicensed street flower sellers at Pusara Abadi Muslim Cemetery no longer allowed to operate

Authorities had taken action against them in August.

October 12, 2020, 06:38 PM

33 months jail for S'pore man, 66, who killed mentally ill daughter due to depression, caregiver stress

The man and his wife were almost driven to suicide by their daughter.

October 12, 2020, 06:30 PM

21 months' jail for S'porean lawyer, 42, for possessing & consuming meth

He was caught in March 2018.

October 12, 2020, 06:18 PM

Private lab in S'pore accidentally disposes of 233 Covid-19 swab samples due to SOP lapse

MOH is currently investigating the incident.

October 12, 2020, 05:51 PM

Woman, 64, hit by SBS Transit bus while crossing street outside Toa Payoh interchange

The bus captain has been suspended pending the outcome of investigations.

October 12, 2020, 05:19 PM

Nasty Cookie opens flagship outlet at Kaki Bukit with Instagram-worthy cafe serving drinks like nutella latte

Pretty.

October 12, 2020, 05:01 PM

Johor Chief Minister proposing opening borders with S'pore as taxes have fallen

Hard times.

October 12, 2020, 04:26 PM

China no desire to fight for global leadership, only cares about its own affairs: Foreign minister

Wang said China seeks peaceful development and a "win-win" with other countries.

October 12, 2020, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.