Japan to reopen to foreigners if their health can be monitored from arrival to stay to departure

Japan has closed its borders to foreigners for more than half a year, effectively keeping tourist dollars and Covid-19 at bay.

But with the Tokyo Olympics looming in the horizon -- as it is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021, with or without a pandemic -- the issue of when to lift the entry ban on tourists is becoming more pressing.

Mulling options

The Japanese government is currently mulling viable ways to keep the country Covid-19-free, while getting foreigners back.

Officials have revealed that they plan to have coronavirus countermeasures set up for international tourists by January 2021, Soranews reported.

Once these safety measures are in place, the government says Japan plans to lift the ban on foreign tourists on a trial basis from April 2021.

But the government will continue to keep an eye on the pandemic situation in Japan and overseas.

Tourists' health monitored throughout their stay

The new safety measures Japan is considering aim to cover the three steps from the arrival to stay to departure of foreigners.

Japan is toying with the idea of establishing a health management map and a dedicated “fever centre”.

How it works

Foreign tourists who wish to visit Japan will be required to download a health management app.

These visitors to Japan are obligated to obtain a pre-departure coronavirus-negative test certificate.

If a new arrival is tested Covid-19 positive after entering Japan, they will be required to take out private medical insurance.

Those who test negative upon arrival will not be required to quarantine.

They just have to report their health status through the app for 14 days after entering Japan.

Tourists not treated under Japanese healthcare system

A centre, tentatively named “Fever Health Consultation Support Centre”, will be set up specifically for overseas visitors.

This centre is separate from the Japanese healthcare system to avoid overburdening it.

The Health Centre will likely be set up in Tokyo, as it is the host city for the Olympics.

Such new safety measures for foreign visitors will remain in place after the Olympics as Japan attempts to take measured steps towards reviving international tourism, government officials said.

Not easy to implement though

Although it sounds straightforward in theory, the government admits there are still many issues that need to be resolved.

These issues include how to ensure the app is used correctly, the number of tourists allowed in during the Olympics, and if any limits will be placed on the activities of tourists in the country.

Background

The Japanese government has lifted the ban on non-citizen foreign residents from October.

They have now begun “full-scale” investigations into how and when the country can be opened up to foreign tourists again.

Top photo via Unsplash