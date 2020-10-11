Back

S'porean socialite Jamie Chua had to spend S$30,000 to replace limited edition Cartier earring she lost

She cried for four days after losing it.

Kayla Wong | October 11, 2020, 03:33 PM

Singaporean socialite and online personality Jamie Chua revealed that she "cried for four days" when she lost one side of her Cartier earrings at a club event one and a half years ago.

In a popular video (202,000 views) she uploaded on Oct. 1 on her YouTube channel, Chua introduced her jewellery collection for the first time, and shared that her love for jewellery was as intense as her love for luxury bags.

Spent S$30,000 to replace an earring she lost

In the video, the former Singapore Airlines stewardess said that she loves the bling since she was a little girl, adding that jewellery could "make or break an outfit".

To make the video, Chua said she spent the day before shopping for a jewelry trunk at Louis Vuitton -- she hopes to get a jewelry closet with a pink interior in the future -- and the next morning arranging some of her favourite pieces in the cases after taking them out from a safe deposit box at the bank.

Before introducing the pieces, Chua recounted a time when she lost one side of her Cartier earrings at a club event.

Unfortunately, the earring was never found.

"That was really painful, I actually cried for four days," Chua said.

As it was a limited edition pair of earrings, she had to place a special order with Cartier after deciding to replace it.

It cost her S$30,000 for one side of the earrings, and she finally collected it in Paris about six to eight months later.

Calling the newly replaced earring "Pika", she also revealed that Cartier gave her a box with her name embossed on it, which made her feel "a little bit better" after blowing S$30,000 on the earring.

Screenshot via Jamie Chua/YouTube

Not the first time she lost something valuable

The incident was not the first time Chua had lost a valuable piece of jewelry, which she said was a "traumatic experience".

She had lost an emerald bracelet "many years ago" as well when she attended an event.

Despite everyone stopping what they were doing to search for the bracelet, it was never found, she said.

"So guys, maybe you should just go to every event that I go to, you may be able to have a treasure hunt," Chua joked.

But on another occasion when she lost a "one of a kind" Chopard jewelry watch while she was mingling with her friends at a ball, she managed to get it back after someone found it and returned it to her. 

Screenshot via Jamie Chua/YouTube

You can watch the entire video here in which she introduced some "special" jewelry pieces with stories behind them: 

Top image via Jamie Chua/YouTube

