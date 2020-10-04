Back

HDB in touch with Jalan Besar resident who complained about broken tiles & damages in rental flat

HDB has made arrangements to carry out the repairs in her flat over the next few days.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2020, 04:33 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

In late-September, a woman living in a Jalan Besar rental flat took to Facebook, showing the damages in her home.

From the photos she shared, the gate and toilet door were damaged, the sink was dirty and the tiles in the living room were broken.

via Facebook.

via Facebook.

via Facebook.

The resident, surnamed Woon, said that she had reported the damages in the flat in June and an officer from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) came by to check on the situation in July.

She also informed her MP Denise Phua about the situation but complained that there were "no words or effort" from Phua or her team afterward.

Woon expressed concerns about living in such conditions with her five-month-old baby.

 

via Facebook.

The Facebook post was taken down a few days after it garnered public attention.

MP Denise Phua gave feedback to HDB several times

In response to this incident, Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua said that she had informed HDB about the resident's situation several times since June.

The last time she alerted HDB was on Sep. 20, Phua added.

Repair works delayed by Covid-19 situation, HDB in touch with resident

In response to Mothership's query, HDB confirmed that Woon alerted the agency about the broken tiles in June.

Upon receiving her feedback, HDB had arranged with their term contractor to carry out the repairs. However, the repairs were delayed due to the backlog of repair works arising from the Circuit Breaker period as well as manpower shortages within the construction industry, a HDB spokesperson said.

The agency attempted to contact Woon via her mobile number but it was no longer in use and no one was in the flat during their visits.

Following the Facebook post by Woon on Sep. 29, HDB has gotten in touch with her.

Woon said that she had not been living in the rental flat for some time due to personal reasons.

HDB has made arrangements with Woon to carry out the repairs in her flat over the next few days, the HDB spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the agency has covered up the damaged floor tiles in the house with cardboard and has also replaced the missing electrical items in the flat.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Facebook.

Use of TraceTogether to be made compulsory for large gatherings & high-risk events: Janil Puthucheary

This will help contact tracing efforts by identifying people who have come into close contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

October 04, 2020, 06:41 PM

Man allegedly rejected when using S$1000 note to pay for S$325 bill at Boon Lay Good Price Centre

That's S$675.20 in change.

October 04, 2020, 06:11 PM

Retired SBS Transit bus spotted on Hong Kong roads after being bought by private collector

Whoa, cool.

October 04, 2020, 04:30 PM

Free masks collection from Temasek Foundation vending machines ends today (Oct. 4, 11:59pm)

Free one.

October 04, 2020, 04:12 PM

Over 50 cars stuck at Waterway Point carpark for at least an hour on Oct. 3 after gantries malfunction

Mayhem.

October 04, 2020, 03:57 PM

Taiwan-born woman goes for safari tour in Africa, ends up falling in love & marrying her guide

Fairytale romance.

October 04, 2020, 03:33 PM

Covid-19: 6 imported cases & 2 community cases in S'pore on Oct. 4

Latest update.

October 04, 2020, 03:21 PM

Comment: Yes, we actually need SIA to survive as our national airline

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 04, 2020, 02:48 PM

Katong steakhouse offers free-flow steak, grilled meats & fish for S$30++ throughout Oct 2020

Possibly the only time you can afford eating an entire cow.

October 04, 2020, 02:22 PM

Indonesia airline Garuda paints mask on airplane's nose

The airline intends to implement it on five of their fleets.

October 04, 2020, 01:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.