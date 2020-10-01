Ippudo S'pore launches ramen with chocolate infused garlic oil for S$17.50, available till Dec. 31, 2020

Ippudo Singapore is launching a seasonal special, the Miso Akamaru Ramen, available till Dec. 31, 2020.

The highlight is the fact that the dish comes with Cacao Koyu, which is chocolate infused garlic oil.

Brings out depth of the ramen?

The chocolate infused garlic oil is described to be a "subtle yet defining element" of the ramen.

The mixture of the cacao's nutty aroma along with the garlic oil's sharp flavour is said to bring out the depth of the ramen broth flavour.

The ramen's broth comprises of Ippudo's Original Tonkotsu Broth which features pork bones simmered for 18 hours, blended with a blend of four types of red and white miso.

According to the restaurant, the broth has an umami flavour.

Each bowl comes with:

Four pieces of tender chashu (two pork belly and two pork loin)

Fresh cabbage

Spring onions

An egg

Minced pork marinated with sansho pepper

Black pepper and Ippudo's original soya sauce

The Miso Akamaru Ramen is available for a limited time till Dec. 31, 2020 at all Ippudo outlets for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.

It is priced from S$17.50.

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Ippudo Singapore