Ippudo S'pore 1-for-1 ramen at all outlets on Oct. 16, 2020

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of its global brand, Ippudo Singapore is offering a special 1-for-1 ramen promotion on Oct. 16, 2020.

Best of all, this promotion will be valid across all of Ippudo Singapore's dining outlets in Singapore, with no exclusions.

1-for-1 for all ramen

According to Ippudo Singapore, diners can enjoy 1-for-1 ramen for all its ramen dishes, with the higher value of the two dishes to be charged.

This offer is available for dine-in at all eight of Ippudo Singapore's outlets across the island.

Mandarin Gallery #04-02/03/04 Mohamed Sultan #01-55/56 Westgate #03-03 Shaw Centre #04-22/23 Marina Bay Sands B2-54/55 Tanjong Pagar #01-15 The Star Vista #02-19 Raffles City Shopping Centre #B1-61/62

Top image via Ippudo Singapore.