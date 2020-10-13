Back

Ippudo S'pore 1-for-1 ramen at all outlets on Oct. 16, 2020

Time to queue up.

Jason Fan | October 13, 2020, 04:08 PM

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of its global brand, Ippudo Singapore is offering a special 1-for-1 ramen promotion on Oct. 16, 2020.

Best of all, this promotion will be valid across all of Ippudo Singapore's dining outlets in Singapore, with no exclusions.

1-for-1 for all ramen

According to Ippudo Singapore, diners can enjoy 1-for-1 ramen for all its ramen dishes, with the higher value of the two dishes to be charged.

This offer is available for dine-in at all eight of Ippudo Singapore's outlets across the island.

  1. Mandarin Gallery #04-02/03/04

  2. Mohamed Sultan #01-55/56

  3. Westgate #03-03

  4. Shaw Centre #04-22/23

  5. Marina Bay Sands B2-54/55

  6. Tanjong Pagar #01-15

  7. The Star Vista #02-19

  8. Raffles City Shopping Centre #B1-61/62

Top image via Ippudo Singapore.

