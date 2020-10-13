Ippudo S'pore 1-for-1 ramen at all outlets on Oct. 16, 2020

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of its global brand, Ippudo Singapore is offering a special 1-for-1 ramen promotion on Oct. 16, 2020.
Best of all, this promotion will be valid across all of Ippudo Singapore's dining outlets in Singapore, with no exclusions.
1-for-1 for all ramen
According to Ippudo Singapore, diners can enjoy 1-for-1 ramen for all its ramen dishes, with the higher value of the two dishes to be charged.
This offer is available for dine-in at all eight of Ippudo Singapore's outlets across the island.
- Mandarin Gallery #04-02/03/04
- Mohamed Sultan #01-55/56
- Westgate #03-03
- Shaw Centre #04-22/23
- Marina Bay Sands B2-54/55
- Tanjong Pagar #01-15
- The Star Vista #02-19
- Raffles City Shopping Centre #B1-61/62
Top image via Ippudo Singapore.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.