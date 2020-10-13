4 Indonesian men charged with unlawful entry after jumping off boat & swimming to S'pore

Four Indonesian men, aged between 19 and 38, have been charged in court on Oct. 10 with unlawful entry into Singapore.

Detected on Tuas Reclaimed Land

In an Oct. 13 news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), it was stated that the men were detected on Tuas Reclaimed Land at about 8:30pm on Oct. 9 by the Police Coast Guard (PCG).

They had jumped off an unnumbered boat into the waters off Tuas Reclaimed Land before swimming towards the shoreline.

Arrested and handed over to ICA

Following the detection, officers from PCG, Jurong Police Division, Gurkha Contingent, Special Operations Command and Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Unit responded to intercept the four men.

They were arrested within five hours.

SPF added that the men have been handed over to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for further investigations.

If convicted, they could be jailed for up to six months and receive a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

Top images courtesy of SPF.