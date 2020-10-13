Back

4 Indonesian men charged with unlawful entry after jumping off boat & swimming to S'pore

They are aged between 19 and 38.

Syahindah Ishak | October 13, 2020, 02:39 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Four Indonesian men, aged between 19 and 38, have been charged in court on Oct. 10 with unlawful entry into Singapore.

Detected on Tuas Reclaimed Land

In an Oct. 13 news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), it was stated that the men were detected on Tuas Reclaimed Land at about 8:30pm on Oct. 9 by the Police Coast Guard (PCG).

They had jumped off an unnumbered boat into the waters off Tuas Reclaimed Land before swimming towards the shoreline.

Image courtesy of SPF.

Image courtesy of SPF.

Image courtesy of SPF.

Arrested and handed over to ICA

Following the detection, officers from PCG, Jurong Police Division, Gurkha Contingent, Special Operations Command and Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Unit responded to intercept the four men.

They were arrested within five hours.

SPF added that the men have been handed over to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for further investigations.

If convicted, they could be jailed for up to six months and receive a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images courtesy of SPF.

Ayam Penyet President at Kallang Wave Mall suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food & not registering assistant

It is closed until Oct. 25, 2020.

October 13, 2020, 01:27 PM

Python with fat belly at Queenstown calmly handled by Acres personnel

The two Acres personnel were praised for handling the snake professionally.

October 13, 2020, 01:01 PM

Pritam Singh urges new taskforce to consider S$1,300 minimum wage

He said that the sectoral approach that the government has undertaken is taking "too long" to implement.

October 13, 2020, 12:54 PM

Burger King S'pore has double salmon burger & Belgian chocolate soft-serve from Oct. 13

Another salmon burger.

October 13, 2020, 12:48 PM

Anwar leaves palace, meeting with M'sia king lasted less than 1 hour

A press conference will be held at 2pm.

October 13, 2020, 12:41 PM

Woman in Thailand buys mini rice cooker, turns out to be slightly smaller than expected

And no, it doesn't actually cook rice.

October 13, 2020, 12:02 PM

Every gamer should have their own dedicated WiFi network

I'm going to do what's called a pro-gamer move.

October 13, 2020, 11:58 AM

Trump tells 7,000-strong Florida rally he wants to 'kiss' everyone following brush with Covid-19

True freedom.

October 13, 2020, 11:49 AM

MacRitchie TreeTop Walk under maintenance till May 2021

You can still visit MacRitchie Reservoir Park via other walking trails.

October 13, 2020, 10:31 AM

Man's HDB flat neighbour 1 floor up hangs 7 slabs of pork belly outside kitchen window to dry

Singapore gourmet.

October 13, 2020, 04:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.