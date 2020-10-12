Back

Ikhsan Fandi scores on full debut for new club in a match against his former team

Bittersweet.

Syahindah Ishak | October 12, 2020, 09:22 PM

Singapore's star footballer Ikhsan Fandi scored on his full debut for Norwegian club, FK Jerv, in a match against his former team, Raufoss IL.

Around the 12-minute mark, Ikhsan, 21, rose highest to head the ball into the net from a corner.

Here's his goal:

Won the match, but still behind in league standings

The match, which took place on Oct. 10 in Norway, ended with a win for Jerv, with Ikhsan scoring the team's first goal.

However, Jerv is still behind Raufoss in the league table, although both teams are tied with the same points.

"Hard fight against my former teammates"

In an Oct. 11 Instagram post, Ikhsan posted a picture of his goal celebration with the caption:

"Hard fight against my former teammates but we got the important 3 points. Happy to have scored my first goal for @fkjerv."

View this post on Instagram

Hard fight against my former teammates but we got the important 3 points 🔥 Happy to have scored my first goal for @fkjerv ⚽️🤲🏽

A post shared by IX9 (@ikhsanfandi) on

Joined Jerv on Oct. 5

Ikhsan had only recently joined Jerv, sealing a move within the Norwegian second tier league on Oct. 5, the deadline-day for the transfer season.

View this post on Instagram

New team, same goals 🔥

A post shared by IX9 (@ikhsanfandi) on

He is now the first Singaporean footballer to play professionally for two European clubs.

He made his debut for the team as a substitute in Jerv's win over HamKam two days later.

Ikhsan had agreed to play for Jerv until the end of 2022, according to The Straits Times.

It is understood that Jerv paid Raufoss over US$50,000 (S$68,000) with a sell-on clause for Ikhsan.

Jerv coach Arne Sandsto said, as reported by ST:

"In Ikhsan Fandi we get a young, promising and sought after player. He is strong on the head, good with the ball, is nimble and a good finisher. We have secured an already good player with exciting potential."

Top images from Ikhsan Fandi/IG.

