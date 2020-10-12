IKEA S'pore selling manager job position offering S$9,150 to S$14,250 per month salary

IKEA Singapore is hiring a selling manager.

This new job opening follows news that IKEA is opening a new outlet in Jurong in 2021.

A new recruitment ad by the Swedish furniture giant has been put up on government website MyCareersFuture to attract prospective local applicants.

Eye-popping salary range

The job ad is offering candidates a maximum salary of up to S$14,250 per month.

Even at the lower quantum, potential hires can earn up to a high four-digit salary of S$9,150.

Previously, the same ad listed the salary range as paying up to S$22,000 per month, but that turned out to be an error.

Initial S$22,000 salary figure wrong

Corinna Schuler, the Ikea Southeast Asia head of corporate communication, said "the salary range posted initially was incorrect".

She said: "We corrected our job listing and apologise for any confusion this may have created."

The gross monthly salary reflected in the job advertisement, she added, is to provide candidates with an indication of the full salary potential.

The actual offer depends on the experience and expertise of the candidate she clarified.

What is required

The high-paying job is commensurate with experience and responsibility.

Together with other sales leaders and managers from IKEA's two existing stores and its third one in Jurong, the successful hire will join Ikea Singapore's national leadership team.

143 applications and counting

The position has attracted 143 applications and is closing on Oct. 25, 2020.

The recruitment ad, typical for these positions, is filled with corporate jargon.

But it is essentially seeking an experienced leader, who is a sales-oriented person with managerial expertise, and with exceptional planning and organisational skills.

Other positions available

Besides the high-paying job, IKEA has listed dozens of other openings on the same MyCareersFuture website.

Background

IKEA is hiring 200 staff for its newest outlet in Jurong opening in the second quarter of 2021.

Interested applicants can check out IKEA's recruitment drive via this website from Wednesday, Oct. 14 or send their resume [email protected]

