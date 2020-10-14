Back

IKEA Jurong starts recruitment drive, accepting resumes now

Full-time and part-time positions open.

Belmont Lay | October 14, 2020, 07:09 PM

IKEA is hiring 200 people for its third outlet in Jurong opening in the second quarter of 2021.

The Swedish furniture giant's Jurong outlet will be the first small-store concept in South East Asia at around 6,500sqm, but will feature the popular IKEA Restaurant and Swedish Food Market.

To gear up for this expansion, IKEA is now hiring to fill positions across three floors inside JEM shopping centre.

IKEA has put up information about the various job vacancies on the IKEA Jurong page.

The positions include, Team Leader (Home Furnishing), Home Furnishing Specialist, and Food Assistant.

The deadline for submitting resumes varies, with the earliest on Oct. 30, 2020 for a full-time Team Leader (Home Furnishing) role.

Full-time and part-time positions are also available, such as for the IKEA Food Assistant role.

