IKEA to buy back used furniture from customers in UK & Ireland

Instead of the usual Black Friday sales which fuel more consumerism, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is "buying" back furniture from people in the UK and Ireland in November 2020.

Customers could get back up to 50% of the item's original value

IKEA is launching its Buy-Back initiative in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland to buy back IKEA furniture from customers from Nov. 27, reported The Guardian.

In exchange for the items, IKEA is offering vouchers worth up to 50 per cent to those who contribute their used furniture.

The secondhand furniture collected back will then be resold by IKEA in their efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

According to The Guardian, customers will have to register a request to return their IKEA furniture before bringing it to the store.

Various IKEA products, such as bookcases, dining tables, chairs, drawers, and others, qualify for the initiative.

According to Reuters, here's a simple guide on how much customers receive back according to the condition of the item:

50 per cent of item's original price: no scratches, items considered "as new"

no scratches, items considered "as new" 40 per cent of item's original price: minor scratches, items considered "very good"

minor scratches, items considered "very good" 30 per cent of item's original price: several scratches, items considered "well used"

Company aims to be carbon neutral by 2030

This is not the first time that the Swedish furniture retailer has sold secondhand furniture.

The Guardian reported that the company had experimented with the sale of used and repaired furniture in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

In an attempt to become carbon neutral by 2030, the company is embracing a circular business model and has launched various sustainable initiatives, according to its website.

In addition, IKEA aims to support the renting, sharing, repairing, and buying of secondhand furniture, and will even be opening its first second-hand store in Sweden by the end of the year.

The company will also aim for their products and packaging materials to be made of renewable or recycled materials by 2030.

Top image via mastrminda/Pixabay