Back

IKEA to buy back used furniture from customers in UK & Ireland

They give customers vouchers in exchange for their secondhand IKEA furniture.

Sumita Thiagarajan | October 14, 2020, 01:28 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Instead of the usual Black Friday sales which fuel more consumerism, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is "buying" back furniture from people in the UK and Ireland in November 2020.

Customers could get back up to 50% of the item's original value

IKEA is launching its Buy-Back initiative in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland to buy back IKEA furniture from customers from Nov. 27, reported The Guardian.

In exchange for the items, IKEA is offering vouchers worth up to 50 per cent to those who contribute their used furniture.

The secondhand furniture collected back will then be resold by IKEA in their efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

According to The Guardian, customers will have to register a request to return their IKEA furniture before bringing it to the store.

Various IKEA products, such as bookcases, dining tables, chairs, drawers, and others, qualify for the initiative.

According to Reuters, here's a simple guide on how much customers receive back according to the condition of the item:

  • 50 per cent of item's original price: no scratches, items considered "as new"

  • 40 per cent of item's original price: minor scratches, items considered "very good"

  • 30 per cent of item's original price: several scratches, items considered "well used"

Company aims to be carbon neutral by 2030

This is not the first time that the Swedish furniture retailer has sold secondhand furniture.

The Guardian reported that the company had experimented with the sale of used and repaired furniture in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

In an attempt to become carbon neutral by 2030, the company is embracing a circular business model and has launched various sustainable initiatives, according to its website.

In addition, IKEA aims to support the renting, sharing, repairing, and buying of secondhand furniture, and will even be opening its first second-hand store in Sweden by the end of the year.

The company will also aim for their products and packaging materials to be made of renewable or recycled materials by 2030.

Related stories

Top image via mastrminda/Pixabay

S'pore economy: Third quarter slightly better than second quarter

Still a long way to go.

October 14, 2020, 12:33 PM

Woman, 37, arrested for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers from Toa Payoh letterboxes

The vouchers are meant to help less well-off Singaporeans.

October 14, 2020, 12:08 PM

Ah Mah Homemade Cake selling Ondeh Ondeh Basque Burnt Cheesecake at 50% off from Oct. 16

The promotion will run until the end of Covid-19.

October 14, 2020, 11:50 AM

S'pore man, 26 & girl, 17, arrested for allegedly scamming S$2,000 selling Pokémon cards on Carousell

Police catch 'em all.

October 14, 2020, 11:49 AM

M'sia says it'll be first country to get Covid-19 vaccine from China

The country is pleased with the guarantee, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin said.

October 14, 2020, 11:16 AM

Japanese tendon chain with S$8.50 tempura bowl & S$2 Hokkaido soft serve opens at Orchard Central on Oct. 15

New place in town.

October 14, 2020, 10:10 AM

Apple's latest iPhones will not come with adapter or wired earbuds

Apple hopes other companies will follow in their footsteps.

October 14, 2020, 08:39 AM

Apple announces newest iPhone 12 range, including 'mini' version & largest iPhone to date

The cheapest new iPhone will cost you starting from S$950.

October 14, 2020, 08:34 AM

4 teens, aged 12-16, allegedly assaulted & robbed elderly taxi driver at Sungei Tengah Road

The police received a report from a 64-year-old male taxi driver on Oct. 8 at around 11:35pm.

October 14, 2020, 01:57 AM

12 more cases discharged, no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Tonight's update.

October 14, 2020, 12:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.