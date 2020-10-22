Bukit Batok warehouse sale has S$9.90 ice cream buffet on Oct. 31 & Nov. 1, 2020

Those with the appetite and insulin for free-flow ice cream might want to keep themselves free on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1.

For these two days, Happy Ice is holding an ice cream buffet and warehouse sale in Bukit Batok.

Pay S$9.90 for 50 minutes of free-flow ice cream, of which there are more than 20 varieties.

The price also includes a box of free ice cream that you can bring home.

Children who are seven and above can participate in the buffet for S$1.90, while those below seven can eat for free with every paying adult.

They will not get a box of ice cream to take home, however.

Here are all the available flavours:

Note that some flavours are seasonable, and they are all on a while stocks last basis.

Book a slot

You can book a slot here.

There is a limit of five persons a table due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Some slots have already been sold out, and remaining slots are limited.

Make your way to the west for the event:

Happy Ice has said that they will continue to organise the buffet/warehouse sale in different areas, if it proves to be popular.

Those who prefer to indulge in their own homes can also order the ice cream at warehouse prices for self-collection at the event.

Top image via Happy Ice